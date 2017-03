J Balvin, Camila Cabello y Pitbull son parte de Rápido y Furioso 8

get the track #HeyMa (Spanish version) with @Pitbull & @JBalvin off THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS The Album now & tune into @UnNuevoDia tomorrow morning for the video premiere #F8 https://atlantic.lnk.to/f8

A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:16pm PST