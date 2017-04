Beyonce subió tanto de peso por su embarazo, que luce irreconocible

#rp @beyjayblue4 Bey and Jay last night at Lenny's @kodaklens birthday party!! Bey look beautiful with her growing belly!!! Hov always got the swag!!! #lennys #beyoncè #jayz #birthday #theCarters

A post shared by Honey Bee 🍯🐝 (@won_der_woman82) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:49am PDT