Ganadores de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

Con Adam Levine como anfitrión se realizará esta nueva entrega de premios de MTV que reconoce a lo mejor en cine y televisión.

Por: Lucia Hernández

Esta noche MTV debuta unos nuevos premios como evolución de los que se habían llevado a cabo años anteriores.

El canal honrará a lo más destacado en la pantalla grande y chica. El anfitrión será Adam Levine y la ceremonia se transmite en vivo desde el Shrine Auditorium de Los Angeles. Contará con las presentaciones de Noah Cyrus, Big Sean, J Balvin, Camila Cabello y Pitbull.

Lista completa de los ganadores de MTV Movie & TV Awards

Premio a la generación

  • La franquicia de Fast and Furious 

Película del año

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Get Out
  • Logan
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • The Edge of Seventeen

Mejor actor en una película

  • Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
  • Ganadora: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
  • Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
  • Hugh Jackman – Logan
  • James McAvoy – Split
  • Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Show del año

  • Atlanta
  • Game of Thrones
  • Insecure
  • Pretty Little Liars
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us

Mejor actor en un show

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
  • Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
  • Mandy Moore – This Is Us
  • Ganadora: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Mejor beso

  • Ashton Sanders y Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
  • Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling – La La Land
  • Emma Watson y Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
  • Taraji P. Henson y Terrence Howard – Empire
  • Zac Efron y Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Mejor villano

  • Allison Williams – Get Out
  • Demogorgon – Stranger Things
  • Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
  • Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
