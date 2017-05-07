Ganadores de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017
Con Adam Levine como anfitrión se realizará esta nueva entrega de premios de MTV que reconoce a lo mejor en cine y televisión.
Esta noche MTV debuta unos nuevos premios como evolución de los que se habían llevado a cabo años anteriores.
El canal honrará a lo más destacado en la pantalla grande y chica. El anfitrión será Adam Levine y la ceremonia se transmite en vivo desde el Shrine Auditorium de Los Angeles. Contará con las presentaciones de Noah Cyrus, Big Sean, J Balvin, Camila Cabello y Pitbull.
Lista completa de los ganadores de MTV Movie & TV Awards
Premio a la generación
- La franquicia de Fast and Furious
Película del año
- Beauty and the Beast
- Get Out
- Logan
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Edge of Seventeen
Mejor actor en una película
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- Ganadora: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
- Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
- Hugh Jackman – Logan
- James McAvoy – Split
- Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Show del año
- Atlanta
- Game of Thrones
- Insecure
- Pretty Little Liars
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
Mejor actor en un show
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
- Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us
- Ganadora: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Mejor beso
- Ashton Sanders y Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
- Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- Emma Watson y Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
- Taraji P. Henson y Terrence Howard – Empire
- Zac Efron y Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Mejor villano
- Allison Williams – Get Out
- Demogorgon – Stranger Things
- Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
- Wes Bentley – American Horror Story