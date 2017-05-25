El nuevo reparto de “Star Wars” acapara la portada de Vanity Fair

Por: Notimex

En su más reciente edición la revista Vanity Fair en su versión estadunidense presenta al nuevo elenco de la última entrega de la saga “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, captado por la lente de la prestigiosa fotógrafa Annie Leibovitz.

En el marco del 40 aniversario de “Star Wars”, se lanzó la entrega donde el reparto de la próxima película se adapta a una serie de cuatro portadas.

En el número se encuentran las dos imágenes más nostálgicas, en las que se puede observar a la difunta Carrie Fisher al lado de su hija Billie Lourd, que interpreta a la teniente Kaydel Connix, y con Mark Hamill, quien da vida a su hermano, el caballero jedi Luke Skywalker.

Las imágenes fueron rodadas por la famosa Annie Leibovitz, quien ha retratado a “Star Wars” para Vanity Fair desde 1999 cuando hizo “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” se estrenará en México el 15 de diciembre de 2017.

 

