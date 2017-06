Eiza González comparte que sufrió discriminación en casting en EU

Thank you @interviewmag for making part of your "Youth in a Revolt" Shot by the one and only @craigmcdeanstudio •••• "I'm a perfectionist, which is bad at times but very good at other times. It was the first audition I got in the U.S., and it's a different format than Mexico. In Mexico, it's always a chemistry read; you always read with another actor and it's usually on a set. Here, you read with a casting director while they're taping and some of them just read blankly. I was given four scenes, and I thought I was meant to choose one, because that's how it is in Mexico. I was learning as I was going, getting used to a complete different industry and trying my best. But the casting director stopped everything. She said, "You're probably going to work just because you're pretty." I was like, "What does that even mean?" I was so upset, and I made a mental note that I never wanted to hear that again. I was like, "I'm going to show you." I work EVERY SINGLE DAY to not fall into stereotypes. Motivated me to work ten times harder.

