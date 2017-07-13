‘Saturday Night Live’ y ‘Westworld’ dominan las nominaciones al Emmy 2017

Las nominaciones para los 69 Premios Emmy fueron anunciadas hoy por la Academia de Televisión en una ceremonia organizada por el Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de la Academia de Televisión, Hayma Washington, junto con Anna Chlumsky de la serie HBO Veep y Shemar Moore de S.W.A.T. de CBS.

“Ha sido un año récord para la televisión, continuando su explosivo crecimiento”, dijo Washington”, la competencia de los premios Emmy experimentó un aumento del 15 por ciento en los envíos para la ronda de nominación inicial de este año de la votación en línea.

La creatividad y la excelencia en la presentación de grandes historias y personajes a través de una multitud de plataformas de entretenimiento en constante expansión es asombrosa”.

“Esta amplia gama de programas de televisión se extiende desde favoritos familiares como Blackish y House of Cards a nominaciones de recién llegados como Westworld, This Is Us y Atlanta. El poder de la televisión y sus talentosos artistas – delante y detrás de la cámara – atraen a una audiencia mundial. Estamos encantados de volver a honrar lo mejor que la televisión tiene para ofrecer “.

Saturday Night Live y Westworld encabezaron la lista de nominaciones con 22 en todas las categorías, seguidas por Stranger Things y FEUD: Bette y Joan con 18 y la comedia Veep que se llevó 17. En cuanto a las plataformas, las más reconocidas fueron HBO con 110 nominaciones, Netflix con 91 y NBC con 60.

Los premios Emmy se llevarán a cabo el 17 de septiembre a las 19 horas y será conducidos por Stephen Colbert.

Los nominados:

Mejor programa animado

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First )

The Simpsons

South Park

Adventure Time

Disney Mickey Mouse

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

Diseño de producción para narrativa contemporánea o fantasía

The Handmaid’s Tale

Penny Dreadful

West world • The Bicameral Mind

West world • The Original

The Young Pope

Diseño de producción para una narrativa histórica

The Crown • Smoke And Mirrors •

FEUD: Bette And Joan

The Man In The High Castle

Masters Of Sex • Freefall

Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers

Diseño de producción para programa de ficción (media hora o menos)

The Big Bang Theory • The Dependence Transcendence

Grace And Frankie • The Burglary

Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing Amazon

Silicon Valley • Success Failure

Transparent • If I Were A Bell Amazon

Veep • Omaha

Diseño de producción para un show de variedades

Bill Nye Saves The World • Earth Is A Hot Mess

Portlandia • Fred’s Cell Phone Company

Saturday Night Live • Host: Alec Baldwin

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1

Diseño de producción para un show de variedades no ficción

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Present s Not The White House Correspondent s’ Dinner

74t h Annual Golden Globes

Hairspray Live!

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

Mejor elenco para una serie de comedia

Atlanta

Mast er Of None

Silicon Valley

Jeanne McCarthy

Transparent

Veep

Mejor elenco para una serie de drama

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Mejor elenco para una miniserie, película o especial

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD: Bette And Joan

The Night Of

The Wizard Of Lies

Mejor elenco para un reality show

Born This Way

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

The Voice

Mejor cinematografía para una serie a multicámara

K.C. Undercover • The Legend Of Bad, Bad Cleo Brown

The Ranch

2 Broke Girls • And The Planes, Fingers And Automobiles

Mejor cinematografía para una serie a una sola cámara

Ballers • Game Day

Divorce • Pilot

Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing

Silicon Valley • Success Failure

Transparent • If I Were A Bell

Veep • Qatar

Mejor cinematografía para una serie a una sola cámara (una hora)

The Crown • Smoke And Mirrors

The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot )

The Man In The High Castle

M r. Robot

Sense8 • Obligate Mutualisms

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight : The Upside Down

Westworld • The Original •

Mejor cinematografía para una miniserie o película

Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need

Black Mirror: Nosedive

Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places

The Night Of • Ordinary Death

The Young Pope • Episode 1

Mejor vestuario para una serie de época/fantasía

The Crown • Wolfert on Splash

FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963)

Genius • Einstein: Chapter Seven

The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot )

Westworld • The Original

Mejor vestuario para una serie contemporánea

Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need

Empire • Light In Darkness

Grace And Frankie • The Art Show

This Is Us • Moonshadow

Transparent • To Sardines And Back

Mejor dirección para una serie de Comedia

Atlanta • B.A.N.

Silicon Valley • Intellect ual Property

Silicon Valley • Server Error

Veep • Blurb

Veep • Groundbreaking

Veep • Justice

Mejor dirección para una serie de drama

Better Call Saul • Witness

The Crown • Hyde Park Corner

The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot )

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Bridge

Homeland • America First

Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers

West world • The Bicameral Mind

Mejor dirección para una miniserie

Big Little Lies

Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places

FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963)

Genius • Einstein: Chapter One

The Night Of • The Art Of War

The Night Of • The Beach

Mejor dirección para un show de variedades

Drunk History • Hamilton

Jimmy Kimmel Live • The (RED) Show

Last Week Tonight Wit h John Oliver • Multi-Level Marketing

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Episode 0179

Saturday Night Live • Host : Jimmy Fallon

Mejor programa interactivo

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Online • SamanthaBee.com

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Saturday Night Live Multiplatform Experience

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Mejor maquillaje para una serie multicámara

Dancing With The Stars

Hairspray Live!

MADt v • Episode #1.4

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga!

Saturday Night Live • Host : Alec Baldwin

The Voice • Live Playoffs, Night 1

Mejor maquillaje para una miniserie

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD: Bette And Joan

Genius • National Geographic

Mejor composición musical para una serie

The Crown • Hyde Park Corner

House Of Cards • Chapter 63 •

Planet Earth II • Islands

A Series Of Unfortunate Event s • A Bad Beginning

Taboo • Episode 1

Mejor composición musical para una miniserie

Fargo • Aporia

FEUD: Bette And Joan • Pilot

Five Came Back • The Price Of Victory •

O.J.: Made In America • Part 3

Suite Française

Mejor actor Comedia

Atlanta • Donald Glover como Earn Marks

Baskets • Zach Galifianakis como Chip Baskets

black-ish • Anthony Anderson como Andre Johnson

Master Of None • Aziz Ansari como Dev

Shameless • William H. Macy como Frank Gallagher

Transparent • Jeffrey Tambor como Maura Pfefferman

Mejor actor Drama

The Americans • Matthew Rhys como Philip Jennings

Better Call Saul • Bob Odenkirk como Jimmy McGill

House Of Cards • Kevin Spacey como Francis Underwood

Ray Donovan • Liev Schreiber como Ray Donovan

This Is Us • Sterling K. Brown como Randall Pearson

This Is Us • Milo Ventimiglia como Jack Pearson

Westworld • Anthony Hopkins como Dr. Ford

Mejor actor en una miniserie

Fargo • Ewan McGregor como Ray Stussy/Emmit Stussy

Genius • Geoffrey Rush como Albert Einstein

The Night Of • Riz Ahmed como Nasir “Naz” Khan

The Night Of • John Turturro como John Stone

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Mast erpiece) • Benedict Cumberbatch como Sherlock Holmes

The Wizard Of Lies • Robert De Niro como Bernie Madoff

Mejor actriz en comedia

Better Things • Pamela Adlon como Sam Fox

black-ish • Tracee Ellis Ross como Rainbow Johnson

Grace And Frankie • Jane Fonda como Grace Hanson

Grace And Frankie • Lily Tomlin como Frankie Bergstein

Mom • Allison Janney como Bonnie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Ellie Kemper como Kimmy Schmidt

Veep • Julia Louis-Dreyfus como Selina Meyer

Mejor actriz drama

The Americans • Keri Russell como Elizabeth Jennings

The Crown • Claire Foy como Queen Elizabeth II

The Handmaid’s Tale • Elisabeth Moss como Offred

House Of Cards • Robin Wright como Claire Underwood

How To Get Away Wit h Murder • Viola Davis como Annalise Keating

Westworld • Evan Rachel Wood como Dolores

Mejor actriz en miniserie o pelícuka

American Crime • Felicity Huffman como Jeanette Hesby

Big Little Lies • Nicole Kidman como Celeste Wright

Big Little Lies • Reese Witherspoon como Madeline MacKenzie

Fargo • Carrie Coon como Gloria Burgle

FEUD: Bette And Joan • Jessica Lange como Joan Crawford

FEUD: Bette And Joan • Susan Sarandon como Bette Davis

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Baskets • Louie Anderson como Christine Baskets

Modern Family • Ty Burrell como Phil Dunphy

Saturday Night Live • Alec Baldwin como Donald Trump

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Tituss Burgess como Titus Andromedon

Veep • Tony Hale como Gary Walsh

Veep • Matt Walsh como Mike McLintock

Mejor actor de reparto drama

Better Call Saul • Jonathan Banks como Mike Ehrmantraut

The Crown • John Lithgow como Winston Churchill

Homeland • Mandy Patinkin como Saul Berenson

House Of Cards • Michael Kelly como Doug Stamper

Stranger Things • David Harbour como Jim Hopper

This Is Us • Ron Cephas Jones como William Hill

Westworld • Jeffrey Wright como Bernard Lowe

Mejor actor de reparto miniserie

Big Little Lies • Alexander Skarsgård como Perry Wright

Fargo • David Thewlis como V.M. Varga

FEUD: Bette And Joan • Alfred Molina como Robert Aldrich

FEUD: Bette And Joan • Stanley Tucci como Jack Warner

The Night Of • Bill Camp como Homicide Det. Dennis Box

The Night Of • Michael Kenneth Williams como Freddy Knight

Mejor actriz de reparto comedia

Saturday Night Live • Vanessa Bayer

Saturday Night Live • Leslie Jones

Saturday Night Live • Kate McKinnon

Transparent • Kathryn Hahn como Raquel Fein

Transparent • Judith Light como Shelly Pfefferman

Veep • Anna Chlumsky como Amy Brookheimer

Mejor actriz de reparto drama

The Handmaid’s Tale • Ann Dowd como tía Lydia

The Handmaid’s Tale • Samira Wiley como Moira

Orange Is The New Black • Uzo Aduba como Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren

Stranger Things • Millie Bobby Brown como Eleven

This Is Us • Chrissy Metz como Kate Pearson

Westworld • Thandie Newton como Maeve

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie

American Crime • Regina King como Kimara Walters

Big Little Lies • Laura Dern como Renata Klein

Big Little Lies • Shailene Woodley como Jane Chapman

FEUD: Bette And Joan • Judy Davis como Hedda Hopper

FEUD: Bette And Joan • Jackie Hoffman como Mamacita

The Wizard Of Lies • Michelle Pfeiffer como Ruth Madoff

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Girls • All I Ever Wanted • Riz Ahmed como Paul-Louis

Girls • American Bitch • Matthew Rhys como Chuck Palmer

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • Dave Chappelle como anfitrión

Saturday Night Live • Host: Lin-M anuel Miranda • Lin-Manuel Miranda como anfitrión

Saturday Night Live • Host: Tom Hanks • Tom Hanks como anfitrión

Veep • Blurb • Hugh Laurie como Tom James

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama

Bloodline • Part 32 • Ben Mendelsohn como Danny Rayburn

M r. Robot • eps2.3_logic-b0mb.hc • BD Wong como Whiterose

Ray Donovan • Norman Saves The World • Hank Azaria como Ed Cochran

This Is Us • Last Christmas • Denis O’Hare como Jessie

This Is Us • Memphis • Brian Tyree Henry como Ricky

This Is Us • The Big Day • Gerald McRaney como Dr. Kaka

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

black-ish • Lemons • Wanda Sykes como Daphne Lido

Catastrophe • Episode 6 • Carrie Fisher como Mia

Girls • Gummies • Becky Ann Baker como Loreen Doring

Mast er Of None • Thanksgiving • Angela Bassett como Catherine

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • Kristen Wiig como anfritriona

Saturday Night Live • Host: Melissa McCarthy • Melissa McCarthy como anfritriona

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama

The Americans • The Soviet Division • Alison Wright como Martha

The Handmaid’s Tale • Late • Alexis Bledel como Ofglen

How To Get Away Wit h Murder • Go Cry Somewhere Else • Cicely Tyson como Ophelia Harkness

The Leftovers • The Most Powerful Man In The World (And His Identical Twin Brother) • Ann Dowd como Patti Levin

Orange Is The New Black • Doctor Psycho • Laverne Cox como Sophia Burset

Stranger Things • Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly • Shannon Purser como Barb Holland

Mejor serie de comedia

Atlanta

black-ish

Mast er Of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Mejor serie drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House Of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Mejor miniserie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD: Bette And Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Mejor película para televisión

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christ mas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henriett a Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Mast erpiece)

The Wizard Of Lies

Mejor show de variedades