‘Saturday Night Live’ y ‘Westworld’ dominan las nominaciones al Emmy 2017
Con 22 nominaciones cada una, SNL y Westworld son las series mejor reconocidas por la Academia de Televisión para el premio Emmy 2017.
Las nominaciones para los 69 Premios Emmy fueron anunciadas hoy por la Academia de Televisión en una ceremonia organizada por el Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de la Academia de Televisión, Hayma Washington, junto con Anna Chlumsky de la serie HBO Veep y Shemar Moore de S.W.A.T. de CBS.
“Ha sido un año récord para la televisión, continuando su explosivo crecimiento”, dijo Washington”, la competencia de los premios Emmy experimentó un aumento del 15 por ciento en los envíos para la ronda de nominación inicial de este año de la votación en línea.
La creatividad y la excelencia en la presentación de grandes historias y personajes a través de una multitud de plataformas de entretenimiento en constante expansión es asombrosa”.
“Esta amplia gama de programas de televisión se extiende desde favoritos familiares como Blackish y House of Cards a nominaciones de recién llegados como Westworld, This Is Us y Atlanta. El poder de la televisión y sus talentosos artistas – delante y detrás de la cámara – atraen a una audiencia mundial. Estamos encantados de volver a honrar lo mejor que la televisión tiene para ofrecer “.
Saturday Night Live y Westworld encabezaron la lista de nominaciones con 22 en todas las categorías, seguidas por Stranger Things y FEUD: Bette y Joan con 18 y la comedia Veep que se llevó 17. En cuanto a las plataformas, las más reconocidas fueron HBO con 110 nominaciones, Netflix con 91 y NBC con 60.
Los premios Emmy se llevarán a cabo el 17 de septiembre a las 19 horas y será conducidos por Stephen Colbert.
Los nominados:
Mejor programa animado
- Archer
- Bob’s Burgers
- Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First )
- The Simpsons
- South Park
- Adventure Time
- Disney Mickey Mouse
- Marvel’s Rocket & Groot
- Steven Universe
- Teen Titans Go!
Diseño de producción para narrativa contemporánea o fantasía
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Penny Dreadful
- West world • The Bicameral Mind
- West world • The Original
- The Young Pope
Diseño de producción para una narrativa histórica
- The Crown • Smoke And Mirrors •
- FEUD: Bette And Joan
- The Man In The High Castle
- Masters Of Sex • Freefall
- Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers
Diseño de producción para programa de ficción (media hora o menos)
- The Big Bang Theory • The Dependence Transcendence
- Grace And Frankie • The Burglary
- Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing Amazon
- Silicon Valley • Success Failure
- Transparent • If I Were A Bell Amazon
- Veep • Omaha
Diseño de producción para un show de variedades
- Bill Nye Saves The World • Earth Is A Hot Mess
- Portlandia • Fred’s Cell Phone Company
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Alec Baldwin
- The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1
Diseño de producción para un show de variedades no ficción
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Present s Not The White House Correspondent s’ Dinner
- 74t h Annual Golden Globes
- Hairspray Live!
- The Oscars
- Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
Mejor elenco para una serie de comedia
- Atlanta
- Mast er Of None
- Silicon Valley
- Jeanne McCarthy
- Transparent
- Veep
Mejor elenco para una serie de drama
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Mejor elenco para una miniserie, película o especial
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- FEUD: Bette And Joan
- The Night Of
- The Wizard Of Lies
Mejor elenco para un reality show
- Born This Way
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- The Voice
Mejor cinematografía para una serie a multicámara
- K.C. Undercover • The Legend Of Bad, Bad Cleo Brown
- The Ranch
- 2 Broke Girls • And The Planes, Fingers And Automobiles
Mejor cinematografía para una serie a una sola cámara
- Ballers • Game Day
- Divorce • Pilot
- Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing
- Silicon Valley • Success Failure
- Transparent • If I Were A Bell
- Veep • Qatar
Mejor cinematografía para una serie a una sola cámara (una hora)
- The Crown • Smoke And Mirrors
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot )
- The Man In The High Castle
- M r. Robot
- Sense8 • Obligate Mutualisms
- Stranger Things • Chapter Eight : The Upside Down
- Westworld • The Original •
Mejor cinematografía para una miniserie o película
- Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need
- Black Mirror: Nosedive
- Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places
- The Night Of • Ordinary Death
- The Young Pope • Episode 1
Mejor vestuario para una serie de época/fantasía
- The Crown • Wolfert on Splash
- FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963)
- Genius • Einstein: Chapter Seven
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot )
- Westworld • The Original
Mejor vestuario para una serie contemporánea
- Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need
- Empire • Light In Darkness
- Grace And Frankie • The Art Show
- This Is Us • Moonshadow
- Transparent • To Sardines And Back
Mejor dirección para una serie de Comedia
- Atlanta • B.A.N.
- Silicon Valley • Intellect ual Property
- Silicon Valley • Server Error
- Veep • Blurb
- Veep • Groundbreaking
- Veep • Justice
Mejor dirección para una serie de drama
- Better Call Saul • Witness
- The Crown • Hyde Park Corner
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot )
- The Handmaid’s Tale • The Bridge
- Homeland • America First
- Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers
- West world • The Bicameral Mind
Mejor dirección para una miniserie
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places
- FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963)
- Genius • Einstein: Chapter One
- The Night Of • The Art Of War
- The Night Of • The Beach
Mejor dirección para un show de variedades
- Drunk History • Hamilton
- Jimmy Kimmel Live • The (RED) Show
- Last Week Tonight Wit h John Oliver • Multi-Level Marketing
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Episode 0179
- Saturday Night Live • Host : Jimmy Fallon
Mejor programa interactivo
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Online • SamanthaBee.com
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- Saturday Night Live Multiplatform Experience
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Mejor maquillaje para una serie multicámara
- Dancing With The Stars
- Hairspray Live!
- MADt v • Episode #1.4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga!
- Saturday Night Live • Host : Alec Baldwin
- The Voice • Live Playoffs, Night 1
Mejor maquillaje para una miniserie
- American Horror Story: Roanoke
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- FEUD: Bette And Joan
- Genius • National Geographic
Mejor composición musical para una serie
- The Crown • Hyde Park Corner
- House Of Cards • Chapter 63 •
- Planet Earth II • Islands
- A Series Of Unfortunate Event s • A Bad Beginning
- Taboo • Episode 1
Mejor composición musical para una miniserie
- Fargo • Aporia
- FEUD: Bette And Joan • Pilot
- Five Came Back • The Price Of Victory •
- O.J.: Made In America • Part 3
- Suite Française
Mejor actor Comedia
- Atlanta • Donald Glover como Earn Marks
- Baskets • Zach Galifianakis como Chip Baskets
- black-ish • Anthony Anderson como Andre Johnson
- Master Of None • Aziz Ansari como Dev
- Shameless • William H. Macy como Frank Gallagher
- Transparent • Jeffrey Tambor como Maura Pfefferman
Mejor actor Drama
- The Americans • Matthew Rhys como Philip Jennings
- Better Call Saul • Bob Odenkirk como Jimmy McGill
- House Of Cards • Kevin Spacey como Francis Underwood
- Ray Donovan • Liev Schreiber como Ray Donovan
- This Is Us • Sterling K. Brown como Randall Pearson
- This Is Us • Milo Ventimiglia como Jack Pearson
- Westworld • Anthony Hopkins como Dr. Ford
Mejor actor en una miniserie
- Fargo • Ewan McGregor como Ray Stussy/Emmit Stussy
- Genius • Geoffrey Rush como Albert Einstein
- The Night Of • Riz Ahmed como Nasir “Naz” Khan
- The Night Of • John Turturro como John Stone
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Mast erpiece) • Benedict Cumberbatch como Sherlock Holmes
- The Wizard Of Lies • Robert De Niro como Bernie Madoff
Mejor actriz en comedia
- Better Things • Pamela Adlon como Sam Fox
- black-ish • Tracee Ellis Ross como Rainbow Johnson
- Grace And Frankie • Jane Fonda como Grace Hanson
- Grace And Frankie • Lily Tomlin como Frankie Bergstein
- Mom • Allison Janney como Bonnie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Ellie Kemper como Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep • Julia Louis-Dreyfus como Selina Meyer
Mejor actriz drama
- The Americans • Keri Russell como Elizabeth Jennings
- The Crown • Claire Foy como Queen Elizabeth II
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Elisabeth Moss como Offred
- House Of Cards • Robin Wright como Claire Underwood
- How To Get Away Wit h Murder • Viola Davis como Annalise Keating
- Westworld • Evan Rachel Wood como Dolores
Mejor actriz en miniserie o pelícuka
- American Crime • Felicity Huffman como Jeanette Hesby
- Big Little Lies • Nicole Kidman como Celeste Wright
- Big Little Lies • Reese Witherspoon como Madeline MacKenzie
- Fargo • Carrie Coon como Gloria Burgle
- FEUD: Bette And Joan • Jessica Lange como Joan Crawford
- FEUD: Bette And Joan • Susan Sarandon como Bette Davis
Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
- Baskets • Louie Anderson como Christine Baskets
- Modern Family • Ty Burrell como Phil Dunphy
- Saturday Night Live • Alec Baldwin como Donald Trump
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Tituss Burgess como Titus Andromedon
- Veep • Tony Hale como Gary Walsh
- Veep • Matt Walsh como Mike McLintock
Mejor actor de reparto drama
- Better Call Saul • Jonathan Banks como Mike Ehrmantraut
- The Crown • John Lithgow como Winston Churchill
- Homeland • Mandy Patinkin como Saul Berenson
- House Of Cards • Michael Kelly como Doug Stamper
- Stranger Things • David Harbour como Jim Hopper
- This Is Us • Ron Cephas Jones como William Hill
- Westworld • Jeffrey Wright como Bernard Lowe
Mejor actor de reparto miniserie
- Big Little Lies • Alexander Skarsgård como Perry Wright
- Fargo • David Thewlis como V.M. Varga
- FEUD: Bette And Joan • Alfred Molina como Robert Aldrich
- FEUD: Bette And Joan • Stanley Tucci como Jack Warner
- The Night Of • Bill Camp como Homicide Det. Dennis Box
- The Night Of • Michael Kenneth Williams como Freddy Knight
Mejor actriz de reparto comedia
- Saturday Night Live • Vanessa Bayer
- Saturday Night Live • Leslie Jones
- Saturday Night Live • Kate McKinnon
- Transparent • Kathryn Hahn como Raquel Fein
- Transparent • Judith Light como Shelly Pfefferman
- Veep • Anna Chlumsky como Amy Brookheimer
Mejor actriz de reparto drama
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Ann Dowd como tía Lydia
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Samira Wiley como Moira
- Orange Is The New Black • Uzo Aduba como Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren
- Stranger Things • Millie Bobby Brown como Eleven
- This Is Us • Chrissy Metz como Kate Pearson
- Westworld • Thandie Newton como Maeve
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie
- American Crime • Regina King como Kimara Walters
- Big Little Lies • Laura Dern como Renata Klein
- Big Little Lies • Shailene Woodley como Jane Chapman
- FEUD: Bette And Joan • Judy Davis como Hedda Hopper
- FEUD: Bette And Joan • Jackie Hoffman como Mamacita
- The Wizard Of Lies • Michelle Pfeiffer como Ruth Madoff
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia
- Girls • All I Ever Wanted • Riz Ahmed como Paul-Louis
- Girls • American Bitch • Matthew Rhys como Chuck Palmer
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • Dave Chappelle como anfitrión
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Lin-M anuel Miranda • Lin-Manuel Miranda como anfitrión
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Tom Hanks • Tom Hanks como anfitrión
- Veep • Blurb • Hugh Laurie como Tom James
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama
- Bloodline • Part 32 • Ben Mendelsohn como Danny Rayburn
- M r. Robot • eps2.3_logic-b0mb.hc • BD Wong como Whiterose
- Ray Donovan • Norman Saves The World • Hank Azaria como Ed Cochran
- This Is Us • Last Christmas • Denis O’Hare como Jessie
- This Is Us • Memphis • Brian Tyree Henry como Ricky
- This Is Us • The Big Day • Gerald McRaney como Dr. Kaka
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
- black-ish • Lemons • Wanda Sykes como Daphne Lido
- Catastrophe • Episode 6 • Carrie Fisher como Mia
- Girls • Gummies • Becky Ann Baker como Loreen Doring
- Mast er Of None • Thanksgiving • Angela Bassett como Catherine
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • Kristen Wiig como anfritriona
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Melissa McCarthy • Melissa McCarthy como anfritriona
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama
- The Americans • The Soviet Division • Alison Wright como Martha
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Late • Alexis Bledel como Ofglen
- How To Get Away Wit h Murder • Go Cry Somewhere Else • Cicely Tyson como Ophelia Harkness
- The Leftovers • The Most Powerful Man In The World (And His Identical Twin Brother) • Ann Dowd como Patti Levin
- Orange Is The New Black • Doctor Psycho • Laverne Cox como Sophia Burset
- Stranger Things • Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly • Shannon Purser como Barb Holland
Mejor serie de comedia
- Atlanta
- black-ish
- Mast er Of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
Mejor serie drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- House Of Cards
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Mejor miniserie
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- FEUD: Bette And Joan
- Genius
- The Night Of
Mejor película para televisión
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Dolly Parton’s Christ mas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
- The Immortal Life Of Henriett a Lacks
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Mast erpiece)
- The Wizard Of Lies
Mejor show de variedades
- Full Front al With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Lat e Lat e Show With James Corden
- The Lat e Show With Stephen Colbert
- Real Time With Bill Maher