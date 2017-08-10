Selena contra Justin en los Teen Choice Awards
Los premios se entregarán este domingo; se transmitirán por Warner Channel bajo la conducción del youtuber mexicano Andrés Navy.
El canal de paga Warner Channel transmitirá por primera vez en su historia los Teen Choice Awards, que se llevarán a cabo el próximo 13 de agosto en Los Ángeles, California.
Para que los televidentes no se pierdan los detalles, además del show que se podrá ver en pantalla, se pasará en directo por Facebook Live todos los acontecimientos desde la alfombra roja.
La conducción estará a cargo del youtuber mexicano Andrés Navy, quien realizará entrevistas a los talentos y artistas del momento.
Algunas de las series que se encuentran nominadas son Riverdale, Arrow, Gotham, The 100, Supernatural, Supergirl y Flash, cuyos talentos también cuentan con diversas nominaciones en esta edición 2017.
En lo que respecta a las categorías de acción en televisión, la señal se consolida como la favorita liderando la terna con cinco de seis producciones nominadas en la categoría Mejor Serie de Acción; y con todos sus talentos femeninos postulados en la categoría Mejor Actriz de Acción.
Entre la lista de nominados, Selena Gómez se encuentra encabezando la mayoría de categorías, pero su ex pareja Justin Bieber la sigue muy de cerca.
Selena Gómez tiene 9 nominaciones mientras que el cantante canadiense espera llevarse las 7 tablas de surf.
Además Justin Bieber aparece dentro de la categoría de Mejor Canción Latina por su remix de Despacito, tema que ha sido un éxito total en todo el mundo.
Entre los latinos nominados está Diego Luna, Daddy Yankee, CNCO, Luis Fonsi, Enrique Iglesias, Maluma y Shakira.
Reconocimiento
Miley Cyrus recibirá el premio Ultimate Choice, reconocimiento especial por todo el compromiso que la artista ha tenido en los Teen Choice durante más de 10 años, además de estar nominada en cuatro categorías.
¿Qué son?
Los Teen Choice Awards son el evento en el que la última palabra la tienen los fans quienes votan a sus artistas favoritos en más de 45 categorías de música, cine, televisión, redes sociales y deportes.
El show presenta a las estrellas icónicas de las mejores películas del año, los programas de televisión más queridos, la música hot del momento y los instantes más representativos en el mundo de la moda, digital y la cultura pop.
Se celebra la edición número 19.
¿Cuándo?
13 de agosto a las 19:00 horas por Warner Channel.
Lista de nominados:
Película. Choice Action Movie
Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actor
Brenton Thwaites, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Chris Pine, Wonder Woman
Dwayne Johnson, The Fate of the Furious
Hugh Jackman, Logan
Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Vin Diesel, The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actress
Deepika Padukone, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman
Kaya Scodelario, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Michelle Rodriguez, The Fate of the Furious
Nina Dobrev, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Ruby Rose, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
Arrival
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Power Rangers
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Space Between Us
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Asa Butterfield, The Space Between Us
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Dacre Montgomery, Power Rangers
Diego Luna, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Jeremy Renner, Arrival
Tom Hiddleston, Kong: Skull Island
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Becky G, Power Rangers
Brie Larson, Kong: Skull Island
Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Naomi Scott, Power Rangers
Zoe Saldana, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Fantasy Movie
Beauty and the Beast
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Asa Butterfield, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange
Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast
Dwayne Johnson, Moana
Eddie Redmayne, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Auli’i Cravalho, Moana
Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast
Eva Green, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange
Choice Drama Movie
Before I Fall
Everything, Everything
Gifted
Hidden Figures
The Edge of Seventeen
The Shack
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Chris Evans, Gifted
Kian Lawley, Before I Fall
Nick Robinson, Everything, Everything
Taylor Lautner, Run the Tide
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Amandla Stenberg, Everything, Everything
Emma Watson, The Circle
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
Zoey Deutch, Before I Fall
Choice Comedy Movie
Cars 3
Finding Dory
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Table 19
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson, Baywatch
Owen Wilson, Cars 3
Ricky Garcia, Bigger Fatter Liar
Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie
Zac Efron, Baywatch
Zach Galifianakis, Keeping Up with the Joneses
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Alexandra Daddario, Baywatch
Anna Kendrick, Table 19
Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory
Gal Gadot, Keeping Up with the Joneses
Jennifer Hudson, Sandy Wexler
Tori Kelly, Sing
Televisión
Choice Drama TV Show
Empire
Famous In Love
Pretty Little Liars
Riverdale
Star
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett, Empire
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Ashley Benson, Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne, Famous In Love
Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars
Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell, Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario, Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley, The 100
Dylan O’Brien, Teen Wolf
Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles, Supernatural
Joseph Morgan, The Originals
Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Abigail Spencer, Timeless
Eliza Taylor, The 100
Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon A Time
Kat Graham, The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla, Once Upon A Time
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Chris Wood, Supergirl
Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Stephen Amell, Arrow
Wentworth Miller, Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress
Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton, The Flash
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Jordana Brewster, Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Baby Daddy
Micah Fowler, Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Emma Roberts, Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Rose McIver, iZombie
Yara Shahidi, black-ish
Zendaya, K.C. Undercover
Choice Animated TV Show
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Gravity Falls
Rick and Morty
Sonic Boom
Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice
Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality
Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton, The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
James Corden, The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks, America’s Got Talent
Música
Choice Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande
Hailee Steinfeld
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group
Fifth Harmony
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
twenty one pilots
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Beyoncé
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Choice Rock Artist
Harry Styles
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist
Alessia Cara, “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Camila Cabello, “Crying in the Club”
Hailee Steinfeld, “Most Girls”
Julia Michaels, “Issues”
Miley Cyrus, “Malibu”
Selena Gomez, “Bad Liar”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
Harry Styles, “Sign of the Times”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber), “Despacito”
Niall Horan, “Slow Hands”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Choice Song: Group
The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey), “Closer”
Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane), “Down”
Hey Violet, “Guys My Age”
Imagine Dragons, “Believer”
Little Mix, “Shout Out to My Ex”
twenty one pilots, “Heathens”
Choice Collaboration
Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato), “No Promises”
Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys), “God, Your Mama, And Me”
Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson, “Just Hold On”
ZAYN & Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”
Otros
Choice Comedian
The Dolan Twins
Jordan Doww
Kevin Hart
Gabriel Iglesias
Hasan Minhaj
Lilly Singh
Choice Male Athlete
John Cena
Stephen Curry
Rickie Fowler
LeBron James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mike Trout
Choice Female Athlete
Sasha Banks
The Bella Twins
Simone Biles
Elena Delle Donne
Laurie Hernandez
Serena Williams