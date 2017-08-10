Selena contra Justin en los Teen Choice Awards

El canal de paga Warner Channel transmitirá por primera vez en su historia los Teen Choice Awards, que se llevarán a cabo el próximo 13 de agosto en Los Ángeles, California.

Para que los televidentes no se pierdan los detalles, además del show que se podrá ver en pantalla, se pasará en directo por Facebook Live todos los acontecimientos desde la alfombra roja.

La conducción estará a cargo del youtuber mexicano Andrés Navy, quien realizará entrevistas a los talentos y artistas del momento.

Algunas de las series que se encuentran nominadas son Riverdale, Arrow, Gotham, The 100, Supernatural, Supergirl y Flash, cuyos talentos también cuentan con diversas nominaciones en esta edición 2017.

En lo que respecta a las categorías de acción en televisión, la señal se consolida como la favorita liderando la terna con cinco de seis producciones nominadas en la categoría Mejor Serie de Acción; y con todos sus talentos femeninos postulados en la categoría Mejor Actriz de Acción.

Entre la lista de nominados, Selena Gómez se encuentra encabezando la mayoría de categorías, pero su ex pareja Justin Bieber la sigue muy de cerca.

Selena Gómez tiene 9 nominaciones mientras que el cantante canadiense espera llevarse las 7 tablas de surf.

Además Justin Bieber aparece dentro de la categoría de Mejor Canción Latina por su remix de Despacito, tema que ha sido un éxito total en todo el mundo.

Entre los latinos nominados está Diego Luna, Daddy Yankee, CNCO, Luis Fonsi, Enrique Iglesias, Maluma y Shakira.

Reconocimiento

Miley Cyrus recibirá el premio Ultimate Choice, reconocimiento especial por todo el compromiso que la artista ha tenido en los Teen Choice durante más de 10 años, además de estar nominada en cuatro categorías.

¿Qué son?

Los Teen Choice Awards son el evento en el que la última palabra la tienen los fans quienes votan a sus artistas favoritos en más de 45 categorías de música, cine, televisión, redes sociales y deportes.

El show presenta a las estrellas icónicas de las mejores películas del año, los programas de televisión más queridos, la música hot del momento y los instantes más representativos en el mundo de la moda, digital y la cultura pop.

Se celebra la edición número 19.

¿Cuándo?

13 de agosto a las 19:00 horas por Warner Channel.

Lista de nominados:

Película. Choice Action Movie

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor

Brenton Thwaites, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Chris Pine, Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson, The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman, Logan

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel, The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actress

Deepika Padukone, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman

Kaya Scodelario, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez, The Fate of the Furious

Nina Dobrev, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Ruby Rose, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Asa Butterfield, The Space Between Us

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dacre Montgomery, Power Rangers

Diego Luna, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner, Arrival

Tom Hiddleston, Kong: Skull Island

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Becky G, Power Rangers

Brie Larson, Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott, Power Rangers

Zoe Saldana, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie

Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Asa Butterfield, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast

Dwayne Johnson, Moana

Eddie Redmayne, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Auli’i Cravalho, Moana

Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast

Eva Green, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange

Choice Drama Movie

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans, Gifted

Kian Lawley, Before I Fall

Nick Robinson, Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner, Run the Tide

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Amandla Stenberg, Everything, Everything

Emma Watson, The Circle

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch, Before I Fall

Choice Comedy Movie

Cars 3

Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson, Baywatch

Owen Wilson, Cars 3

Ricky Garcia, Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Zach Galifianakis, Keeping Up with the Joneses

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Alexandra Daddario, Baywatch

Anna Kendrick, Table 19

Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

Gal Gadot, Keeping Up with the Joneses

Jennifer Hudson, Sandy Wexler

Tori Kelly, Sing

Televisión

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

Riverdale

Star

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett, Empire

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Ashley Benson, Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne, Famous In Love

Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell, Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario, Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley, The 100

Dylan O’Brien, Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles, Supernatural

Joseph Morgan, The Originals

Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Abigail Spencer, Timeless

Eliza Taylor, The 100

Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon A Time

Kat Graham, The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla, Once Upon A Time

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood, Supergirl

Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon

Gabriel Luna, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Wentworth Miller, Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton, The Flash

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Jordana Brewster, Lethal Weapon

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Baby Daddy

Micah Fowler, Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House

Emma Roberts, Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Rose McIver, iZombie

Yara Shahidi, black-ish

Zendaya, K.C. Undercover

Choice Animated TV Show

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Gravity Falls

Rick and Morty

Sonic Boom

Steven Universe

Choice Reality TV Show

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

The Voice

Total Bellas

Choice Throwback TV Show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One Tree Hill

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality

Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton, The Voice

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

James Corden, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks, America’s Got Talent

Música

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Choice Female Artist

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Music Group

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

twenty one pilots

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Choice Rock Artist

Harry Styles

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist

Alessia Cara, “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Camila Cabello, “Crying in the Club”

Hailee Steinfeld, “Most Girls”

Julia Michaels, “Issues”

Miley Cyrus, “Malibu”

Selena Gomez, “Bad Liar”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Harry Styles, “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber), “Despacito”

Niall Horan, “Slow Hands”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Song: Group

The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey), “Closer”

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane), “Down”

Hey Violet, “Guys My Age”

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Little Mix, “Shout Out to My Ex”

twenty one pilots, “Heathens”

Choice Collaboration

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato), “No Promises”

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys), “God, Your Mama, And Me”

Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson, “Just Hold On”

ZAYN & Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Otros

Choice Comedian

The Dolan Twins

Jordan Doww

Kevin Hart

Gabriel Iglesias

Hasan Minhaj

Lilly Singh

Choice Male Athlete

John Cena

Stephen Curry

Rickie Fowler

LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mike Trout

Choice Female Athlete

Sasha Banks

The Bella Twins

Simone Biles

Elena Delle Donne

Laurie Hernandez

Serena Williams