Ganadores premios Teen Choice 2017

En los Teen Choice 2017 que se llevaron a cabo en USC’s Galen Center fanáticos reconocieron a lo mejor de la música, cine y televisión en una divertida ceremonia cuyo trofeo es una tabla de surf.
Entre los favoritos de la noche estaba la serie Pretty Little Liars que este año llegó a su final luego de siete temporadas.
Entre los actos en vivo más esperados de la 18a edición de estos premios, se encuentran el de Louis Tomlinson y Rita Ora.
Miley Cyrus recibirá un reconocimiento especial como “Ultimate Choice” y Maroon 5 se llevará el premio “Decade Award”.
La estrella digital Logan Paul fue el encargado de abrir es espectáculo con un video pre grabado que anunciaba las presentaciones en vivo de la noche.
Ganadores Teen Choice
Televisión
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
- Ganador: Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
- Ganador: Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
- Ganadora: Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
- Shadowhunters
- Stranger Things
- Supernatural
- Teen Wolf
- The Vampire Diaries
- Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
- Bob Morley – The 100
- Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf
- Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
- Jensen Ackles – Supernatural
- Joseph Morgan – The Originals
- Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
- Abigail Spencer – Timeless
- Eliza Taylor – The 100
- Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters
- Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time
- Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
- Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
- Ganador: “Teen Wolf”
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
- Ganador: Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf”
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
- Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”
- Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters”
- Hilary Duff – “Younger”
- Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf”
- Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”
- Shelley Hennig – “Teen Wolf”
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
- Ganadora: Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars”
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
- Ganador: Riverdale
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
- Ganadora: Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)
- Ganadores: #BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
- Ganador: The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
- Ganador: Grant Gustin – The Flash
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
- Ganadora: Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
- Baby Daddy
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Fuller House
- Jane the Virgin
- One Day at a Time
- Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
- Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Anthony Anderson – black-ish
- Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
- Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
- Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy
- Micah Fowler – Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
- Ganadora: Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
- Bob’s Burgers
- Family Guy
- Gravity Falls
- Rick and Morty
- Sonic Boom
- Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice
Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton – The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
- Ganadora: Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
- Ganador: Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”
Películas
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Dwayne Johnson – “The Fate of the Furious”
Hugh Jackman – “Logan”
Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Michelle Rodriguez – “The Fate of the Furious”
Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
- Ganadora: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
- Ganador: Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Becky G – “Power Rangers”
Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island”
Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers”
Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
Beauty and the Beast
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Ganador: Dwayne Johnson – “Moana”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”
Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange”
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
Before I Fall
Everything, Everything
Gifted
Hidden Figures
The Edge of Seventeen
The Shack
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Chris Evans – “Gifted”
Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”
Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”
Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything”
Emma Watson – “The Circle”
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”
Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall”
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Cars 3
Finding Dory
Keeping Up with the Joneses
The LEGO Batman Movie
Table 19
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
- Ganador: Zac Efron – “Baywatch”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch”
Anna Kendrick – “Table 19″
Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory”
Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler”
Tori Kelly – “Sing”
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Charlize Theron – “The Fate of the Furious”
Elizabeth Banks – “Power Rangers”
James McAvoy – “Split”
Javier Bardem – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch”
Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)
- Ganadora: Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)
- Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
- Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
- Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
- Gal Gadot & Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
- Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious”
- Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
- Ganadora: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Ansel Elgort – “Baby Driver”
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”
Mark Wahlberg – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”
Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Música
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande
Hailee Steinfeld
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
- Ganadoras: Fifth Harmony
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
- Ganadora: Beyoncé
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Harry Styles
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”
Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”
Julia Michaels – “Issues”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”
Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”
Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
- Ganadoras: Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”
Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”
Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”
ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Katy Perry
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Zedd
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
- Ganadoras: Fifth Harmony
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
- Ganador: “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
- “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
- “Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
- “Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
- “The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
- “God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
- “In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
“Location” – Khalid
“Passionfruit” – Drake
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons
“Green Light” – Lorde
“Hard Times” – Paramore
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour
Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour
Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour
Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Chance the Rapper
Dua Lipa
Halsey
James Arthur
Julia Michaels
Zara Larsson
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Forever in Your Mind
Grace VanderWaal
Jax Jones
Jonas Blue
New Hope Club
The Tide
Digital
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
- Ganadora: Liza Koshy
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
- Ganador: Logan Paul
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
- Ganador: Logan Paul
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
- Ganador: Jake Paul
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)
AndreasChoice
Bethany Mota
Gigi Gorgeous
Kandee Johnson
MamaMiaMakeup
NikkieTutorials
Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)
Jared Lazar – summit1g
Michael Santana – imaqtpie
Rabia Yazbek – nightblue3
Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker
Saqib Zahid – lirik
Vikram’s Singh Barn – vikkstar123
Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)
Anna Kendrick
Blake Shelton
Chrissy Teigen
Ellen DeGeneres
Justin Timberlake
Zendaya
Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)
- Ganadora: Ariana Grande
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
- Ganador: Jake Paul
Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)
Baby Ariel
Danielle Cohn
Isaiah Howard
Jacob Sartorius
Kristen Hancher
Lisa and Lena
Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)
The Dolan Twins
Jordan Doww
Kevin Hart
Gabriel Iglesias
Hasan Minhaj
Lilly Singh
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
John Cena
Stephen Curry
Rickie Fowler
LeBron James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mike Trout
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Sasha Banks
The Bella Twins
Simone Biles
Elena Delle Donne
Laurie Hernandez
Serena Williams
Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)
Cara Delevingne
Harry Styles
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zayn
Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)
Camila Cabello
Deepika Padukone
Paris Jackson
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zendaya
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson
Shawn Mendes
Zayn
Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)
Ariana Grande
Ian Somerhalder
Rowan Blanchard
Selena Gomez
Shailene Woodley
Yara Shahidi
Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)
Dota 2
Hearthstone
Heroes of the Storm
League of Legends
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Overwatch
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)
- Ganadora: Maddie Ziegler
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)
Ashley Graham
Gigi Hadid
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner
Paris Jackson
Winnie Harlow
Visionary Award: Bruno Mars
See Her Award: Vanessa Hudgens