Ganadores premios Teen Choice 2017

En los Teen Choice 2017 que se llevaron a cabo en USC’s Galen Center fanáticos reconocieron a lo mejor de la música, cine y televisión en una divertida ceremonia cuyo trofeo es una tabla de surf.

Entre los favoritos de la noche estaba la serie Pretty Little Liars que este año llegó a su final luego de siete temporadas.

Entre los actos en vivo más esperados de la 18a edición de estos premios, se encuentran el de Louis Tomlinson y Rita Ora.

Miley Cyrus recibirá un reconocimiento especial como “Ultimate Choice” y Maroon 5 se llevará el premio “Decade Award”.

La estrella digital Logan Paul fue el encargado de abrir es espectáculo con un video pre grabado que anunciaba las presentaciones en vivo de la noche.

Ganadores Teen Choice

Televisión

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Ganador: Riverdale



Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Ganador: Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ganadora: Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

Shadowhunters



Stranger Things



Supernatural



Teen Wolf



The Vampire Diaries



Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – The 100

Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Abigail Spencer – Timeless

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters

Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time

Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

Ganador: “Teen Wolf”

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

Ganador: Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf”

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”

Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters”

Hilary Duff – “Younger”

Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf”

Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”

Shelley Hennig – “Teen Wolf”

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Ganadora: Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

Ganador: Riverdale

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Ganadora: Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)

Ganadores: #BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Ganador: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Ganador: Grant Gustin – The Flash

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Ganadora: Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Baby Daddy



Brooklyn Nine-Nine



Fuller House



Jane the Virgin



One Day at a Time



Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy

Micah Fowler – Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Ganadora: Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers



Family Guy



Gravity Falls



Rick and Morty



Sonic Boom



Steven Universe

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

The Voice

Total Bellas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One Tree Hill

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton – The Voice

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)

Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Ganadora: Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Ganador: Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Películas

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”

Dwayne Johnson – “The Fate of the Furious”

Hugh Jackman – “Logan”

Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”

Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Michelle Rodriguez – “The Fate of the Furious”

Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Ganadora: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Ganador: Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Becky G – “Power Rangers”

Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island”

Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers”

Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Ganador: Dwayne Johnson – “Moana”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”

Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange”

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Chris Evans – “Gifted”

Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”

Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”

Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything”

Emma Watson – “The Circle”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall”

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Cars 3

Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Ganador: Zac Efron – “Baywatch”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch”

Anna Kendrick – “Table 19″

Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory”

Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”

Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler”

Tori Kelly – “Sing”

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Charlize Theron – “The Fate of the Furious”

Elizabeth Banks – “Power Rangers”

James McAvoy – “Split”

Javier Bardem – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”

Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch”

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Ganadora: Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Gal Gadot & Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”

Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious”

Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

Ganadora: Spider-Man: Homecoming



Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Ansel Elgort – “Baby Driver”

Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”

Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”

Mark Wahlberg – “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”

Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”

Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Música

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

Ganadoras: Fifth Harmony

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Ganadora: Beyoncé

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Harry Styles

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

Ganadoras: Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”

Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Katy Perry

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zedd

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

Ganadoras: Fifth Harmony

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

Ganador: “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)

“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez

“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)

“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)

“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9

“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)

“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

“Location” – Khalid

“Passionfruit” – Drake

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons

“Green Light” – Lorde

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)

“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour

Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour

Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour

Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour

Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Chance the Rapper

Dua Lipa

Halsey

James Arthur

Julia Michaels

Zara Larsson

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Forever in Your Mind

Grace VanderWaal

Jax Jones

Jonas Blue

New Hope Club

The Tide

Digital

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Ganadora: Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Ganador: Logan Paul

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

Ganador: Logan Paul

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Ganador: Jake Paul

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)

AndreasChoice

Bethany Mota

Gigi Gorgeous

Kandee Johnson

MamaMiaMakeup

NikkieTutorials

Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)

Jared Lazar – summit1g

Michael Santana – imaqtpie

Rabia Yazbek – nightblue3

Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker

Saqib Zahid – lirik

Vikram’s Singh Barn – vikkstar123

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)

Anna Kendrick

Blake Shelton

Chrissy Teigen

Ellen DeGeneres

Justin Timberlake

Zendaya

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

Ganadora: Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

Ganador: Jake Paul

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)

Baby Ariel

Danielle Cohn

Isaiah Howard

Jacob Sartorius

Kristen Hancher

Lisa and Lena

Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)

The Dolan Twins

Jordan Doww

Kevin Hart

Gabriel Iglesias

Hasan Minhaj

Lilly Singh

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

John Cena

Stephen Curry

Rickie Fowler

LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mike Trout

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Sasha Banks

The Bella Twins

Simone Biles

Elena Delle Donne

Laurie Hernandez

Serena Williams

Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)

Cara Delevingne

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zayn

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

Camila Cabello

Deepika Padukone

Paris Jackson

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zendaya

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson

Shawn Mendes

Zayn

Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)

Ariana Grande

Ian Somerhalder

Rowan Blanchard

Selena Gomez

Shailene Woodley

Yara Shahidi

Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)

Dota 2

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

League of Legends

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Overwatch

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)

Ganadora: Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)

Ashley Graham

Gigi Hadid

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Paris Jackson

Winnie Harlow

Visionary Award: Bruno Mars

See Her Award: Vanessa Hudgens