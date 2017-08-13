Horarios y nominados de los Teen Choice Awards 2017

El 13 de agosto, a partir de las 19hs., Warner Channel transmitirá en vivo y en exclusiva por primera vez, los Teen Choice 2017, la premiación que a través del voto del público se elige a los favoritos de la TV, el cine, la música y la web.
Además del show que se podrá ver en pantalla, a las 18.15hs., Warner Channel transmitirá en directo por Facebook Live todos los detalles de la previa desde la alfombra de los Teen Choice en Los Ángeles. La conducción estará a cargo del youtuber mexicano Andrés Navy, quién realizará entrevistas a los talentos y artistas del momento.
Warner Channel recibe a los Teen Choice en su pantalla con destacadas nominaciones de sus series insignia. Entre los reconocimientos del público, se encuentran las series Riverdale, Arrow, Gotham, The 100, Supernatural, Supergirl y Flash, cuyos talentos también cuentan con diversas nominaciones en esta edición 2017.
En lo que respecta a las categorías de acción en TV, la señal se consolida como la favorita liderando la terna con cinco de seis producciones nominadas en la categoría Mejor serie de acción; y con todos sus talentos femeninos nominados en la categoría Mejor actriz de acción.
Teen Choice 2017 – Domingo, 13 de agosto
Pre-show Alfombra– Facebook Warner Channel LA, a partir de las 18.15hs.
Premiación– Warner Channel, a las 19hs.
Nominados
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
- Empire
- Famous In Love
- Pretty Little Liars
- Riverdale
- Star
- This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne – Famous In Love
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – The 100
Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Abigail Spencer – Timeless
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Wentworth Miller – Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy
Micah Fowler – Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Emma Roberts – Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Rose McIver – iZombie
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Zendaya – K.C. Undercover
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Gravity Falls
Rick and Morty
Sonic Boom
Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice
Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton – The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent