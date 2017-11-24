Uma Thurman está feliz de ver caer a Harvey Weinstein

H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman
Ha actuado en películas producidas por Weinstein como "Pulp Fiction", en la que interpreta a la esposa de un maleante, o "Kill Bill”, en la que interpreta a una asesina.
Uma Thurman critica a Harvey Weinstein en Instagram
