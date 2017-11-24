Uma Thurman está feliz de ver caer a Harvey Weinstein

La actriz mandó un mensaje al productor a través de su cuenta de Instagram

Por AP
Especial
Uma Thurman le deseó un feliz Día de Acción de Gracias a todo mundo, menos a Harvey Weinstein.En un críptico mensaje de Instagram publicado el jueves, la actriz envió sus buenos deseos a sus seguidores pero agregó: “excepto tú Harvey y todos tus conspiradores retorcidos”. Dijo que está “agradecida de que esto esté pasando lentamente, no te mereces una bala”.Decenas de actrices han dicho que Weinstein acosó o abusó sexualmente de ellas, incluyendo a Rose McGowan y Asia Argento. Thurman había dicho que prefería hablar cuando estuviera menos enojada.

Ha actuado en películas producidas por Weinstein como "Pulp Fiction", en la que interpreta a la esposa de un maleante, o "Kill Bill”, en la que interpreta a una asesina.

