Padre de Meghan Markle se esconde en México

Happy Father's Day, daddy. I'm still your buckaroo, and to this day your hugs are still the very best in the whole wide world. Thanks for my work ethic, my love of Busby Berkeley films & club sandwiches, for teaching me the importance of handwritten thank you notes, and for giving me that signature Markle nose. I love you xo -Bean

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 19, 2016 at 10:45am PDT