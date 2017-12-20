Así lucía Bella Hadid antes de operarse la nariz

Bella Hadid siempre ha acaparado las miradas por su indiscutible belleza, sensualidad y su perfecta figura.
La modelo de Victoria's Secret es considerada una de las mujeres más guapas del momento, incluyendo a su hermana Gigi.
Sin embargo, su rostro no siempre lució así. Desde el fin de semana circula una imagen que muestra el antes y después.
Lo que más llamó la atención de la foto es que aparece con una nariz muy diferente a la de ahora, además de que su cara se ve más redonda.
De acuerdo a una revista, la bella modelo se hizo una cirugía de nariz cuando era más joven, pues no le gustaba cómo lucía.
Enciende las redes
La estadounidense de 21 años elevó la temperatura de sus fans con el video número 18 del calendario de adviento de la revista “Love“.
En el clip aparece en un sexy y festivo juego de lencería rojo golpeando una llanta con un mazo.
Entre lluvia y martillazos, Bella lució su espectacular figura y demostró su fuerza empujando y golpeado una llanta de tráiler.
“Hola, soy Bella y hoy es día de martillo“, dijo Hadid “me encanta golpear llantas por diversión".
La modelo uso lencería de la marca Agent Provocateur, valorada en alrededor de US$314 dólares.
Estos videos dirigidos por Phil Poynter pretenden ser un motor de empoderamiento, mostrando la belleza de distintas modelos al mismo tiempo que se deja claro su gran fuerza.
Bajo el hashtag #StayStrong, tanto Bella como sus compañeras muestran al final del clip sus bíceps para representar su fuerza física.
