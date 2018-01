Britney Spears concluye su residencia en Las Vegas

Tonight is the night! Saying goodbye both to Vegas and 2017! It’s bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to an amazing 2018!! Don’t miss my performance on @RockinEve starting at 8/7c on ABC!! 🎉🥂#BRITNEYxRockinEve

