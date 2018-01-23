'La forma del agua' lidera con 13 nominaciones los premios Oscar

Este martes la Academia de Hollywood anunció los nominados a la edición número 90 de los premios Óscar, que como cada año se entregarán en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
La máxima nominada fue la última cinta del tapatío Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water, con 13 candidaturas, entre ellas Mejor película y Mejor dirección.
Tras la cinta de Del Toro se sitúan Dunkerque y Blade Runner 2049 con ocho nominaciones, Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi y El hilo invisible, con siete.
Tres anuncios en las afueras, la gran favorita junto a La forma del agua, se ha tenido que conformar con seis nominaciones, las mismas que El instante más oscuro.
Los candidatos a los galardones más importantes de la industria del cine optarán a llevarse alguna de las 24 categorías en la gala dirigida por Jimmy Kimmel que se celebrará el 4 de marzo.
La temporada de premios ha sido marcada por el protagonismo de las mujeres que han aprovechado el escenario para protestar en contra de los abusos sexuales en Hollywood.
Nominados
Mejor Película
Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Actor Principal
Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz Principal
Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Meryl Streep, The Post
Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Mary J. Blige, Mother
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Mejor Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Cinematografía
Balde Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkerke
The Shape of Water
Mudbound
Mejor documental
Congrats to our Documentary Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/5ohEQIHDPP
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Mejor Película Extranjera
Congrats to our Foreign Language Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CtcVCNZXZe
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Mejor documental corto
Congrats to our Documentary Short nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qcIoleNZJl
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
Mejor Canción Original
Mighty River, de Mudbound
Stand up for something, Marshall
This is me, The Greatest Showma
Remember Me, Coco
Guión Original
The Big Sick
The Shape of Water
Get Out
Lady Bird
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Guión Adaptado
Call me by your name
Molly's Game
The Disaster Artist
Mudbound
Logan
Diseño de Producción
La Bella y la Bestia
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkerke
Shape of Water
Mejor Película Animada
Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
Mejor Edición de Sonido
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor Banda Sonora
Dunkirk
Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedia
Fantom Thread
Three Billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Corto de Acción
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
The Eleven o'clock
Wate Wote/All of US
My nephew Emmett
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Phantom Thread
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor edición
Baby Driver
The Shape or Water
I, Tonya
Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri
Maquillaje y peinado
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Mejores efectos visuales
Congrats to our Visual Effects nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Eph09pP6FH
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
