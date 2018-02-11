Así es la mansión de Jennifer Aniston en Los Ángeles

High above Los Angeles, actress Jennifer Aniston crafts a scene of pure domestic bliss with husband Justin Theroux, a spectacular midcentury house, and a trio of very happy dogs. Get the first look inside our March cover story through the #linkinbio Portrait by @alexilubomirski; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; interior styling by @lawrenhowell; fashion styling by Ryan Hastings

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on Feb 7, 2018 at 5:10am PST