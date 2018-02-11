Así es la mansión de Jennifer Aniston en Los Ángeles

La actriz Jennifer Aniston abrió las puertas de su mansión -ubicada en Bel Air, Los Ángeles- en la que vive junto a su pareja el actor Justin Theroux y ha sorprendido a todos por su decoración.
En una publicación para la revista "Architectural Digest", Aniston explicó que la casa fue diseñada por el arquitecto Quincy Jones en 1965 y ella la adquirió en 2011 con un precio de 21 millones de dólares.
High above Los Angeles, actress Jennifer Aniston crafts a scene of pure domestic bliss with husband Justin Theroux, a spectacular midcentury house, and a trio of very happy dogs. Get the first look inside our March cover story through the #linkinbio Portrait by @alexilubomirski; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; interior styling by @lawrenhowell; fashion styling by Ryan Hastings
"Si no fuera una actriz, me gustaría ser un diseñador. Me encanta", mencionó Aniston en entrevista. Confesó que una de sus aficiones es la arquitectura y el diseño.
La mansión cuenta con 150 piezas que tienen costos de aproximadamente 754 mil dólares pero uno de los muebles que sobresale por su precio es el sofá que se ve en su sala, el cual tiene un costo de 615 mil 400 euros.
Además, en el exterior se puede ver una piscina y jardines de inspiración asiática.
“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” says serial home renovator, and superstar actress Jennifer Aniston. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.” Aniston’s commitment to the craft was certainly put to the test in her latest residential project, the reimagining of a Bel Air house that was designed by architect A. Quincy Jones and completed in 1965. Aniston enlisted the aid of #AD100 interior designer @stephenshadley to help preserve the modernist ethos of the original scheme while softening some of its sharp lines and outfitting the interior with tactile, organic finishes and furnishings. “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” she avers, pointing as evidence to the vintage Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, Jacques Adnet armchairs, and Mies van der Rohe daybed arranged in the living room, pictured here. Take the full home tour through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
“Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista,” says actress Jennifer Aniston of her recently completed Bel-Air home. “We worked very hard to get that flow right.” The same imperative guided the transformation of the grounds, which previously featured a hillside vineyard. Garden designer @marcellovillano and landscape architect @anneattinger reorganized the alfresco spaces as a series of interconnected outdoor rooms, terraces, and Asian-inspired pocket gardens. Sundays at the Aniston-Theroux home are reserved for cooking and frolicking by the pool with friends, children, and dogs. “We put out a mean taco bar, and the chili’s pretty good in the colder months,” the actress says.Take a closer look inside the home through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell