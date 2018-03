Esto es lo que incluye la bolsa de regalos de los Óscar

Taking fashion and safety to a new level. Our Crystalized Pepper Sprays are decorated with #Swarovski crystals. #swarovskicrystals #PepperFace #fashion #style #pepperspray #safety #selfdense #StaySAFEinSTYLE

A post shared by PepperFace (@thepepperface) on Dec 27, 2017 at 10:55am PST