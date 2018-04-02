Así luce 'Winnie Cooper' en bikini a sus 43 años

La actriz Danica McKellar sorprendió a sus fans con esta imagen

Por Viviana Ortiz

Seguramente muchos de ustedes recuerdan a 'Winnie Cooper', el amor de juventud de Kevin Arnold y también de muchos seguidores de la serie.

'Winnie Cooper' fue interpretada por la actriz Danica McKellar quien actualmente tiene 43 años y un hijo.

Después de protagonizar en Los años maravillosos, Danica McKellar participó en algunas cintas y series de televisión, sin ningún papel relevante.

Posteriormente estudió matemáticas en UCLA y ha escrito libros donde explica cómo sobrevivir a ellas.

McKellar  cuenta con 232 mil seguidores en Instagram los cuales fueron sorprendidos por McKellar al publicar una foto en bikini, donde deja al descubierto su estilizada figura y su marcado abdomen. Esta es la imagen,

