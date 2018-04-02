Así luce 'Winnie Cooper' en bikini a sus 43 años
La actriz Danica McKellar sorprendió a sus fans con esta imagen
Seguramente muchos de ustedes recuerdan a 'Winnie Cooper', el amor de juventud de Kevin Arnold y también de muchos seguidores de la serie.
January 31st, 1988…yep, it's hard to believe, but "The Wonder Years" premiered 30 years ago!! 🙊I remain incredibly grateful to have been a part of such a beloved show ❤, and a few years ago the cast reunited to celebrate the show (finally!) getting preserved on DVD for our kids' generation…(swipe for pics). Thank you, everyone! And Happy 30th Anniversary! 🙏🙏🙏 . . . #TheWonderYears #DVD #30years #anniversary @starvista_timelife @dcp
"Um, would it be okay if I sit at your table?" . . #TBT to one of many insecure teenage moments for Winnie Cooper at the cafeteria…😉 and OMG can we talk about how loooong my hair was? I'm not kidding, I remember that they wanted me to keep my hair really long for the show, but that if I started to be able to *sit on my hair* it was time to get it cut, haha! . . #timeforahaircut #longhair #bangs #headband #longhairdontcare #plaidskirt #redcardigan #whiteruffleshirt #cafeteria #insecure #teenager #childactor #WinnieCooper #TheWonderYears #LosAñosMaravillosos 🌹
'Winnie Cooper' fue interpretada por la actriz Danica McKellar quien actualmente tiene 43 años y un hijo.
Después de protagonizar en Los años maravillosos, Danica McKellar participó en algunas cintas y series de televisión, sin ningún papel relevante.
Ok, so what color is this dress? Red? Orange? Mango?? 😂 Regardless, I loved my look on @therealdaytime to talk about #VeryVeryValentine 🎬❤ & #TenMagicButterflies! 🦋 . . . Glam: @hildal Dress: @laundrybyshelli 👗Earrings: @flacajewelry Gold cuff bracelet: @viasaviene 😘 #cutoutsleeves #tasselearrings #ootd . . . Seriously though – what color is it?
Posteriormente estudió matemáticas en UCLA y ha escrito libros donde explica cómo sobrevivir a ellas.
Just popped into a Barnes & Noble and signed a stack of my newest @mckellarmath book #GoodnightNumbers for y'all! I love being an author ❤🙏❤ and I love bookstores!! Check out @bnsantamonica #kidlit #math #bedtime #fun . . . P.S. Since I'm seeing some requests below, I'll mention that the Barnes & Noble in Santa Monica would probably welcome phone orders of these signed copies. I signed a huge big stack of 'em, so if you want one, give them a try!
McKellar cuenta con 232 mil seguidores en Instagram los cuales fueron sorprendidos por McKellar al publicar una foto en bikini, donde deja al descubierto su estilizada figura y su marcado abdomen. Esta es la imagen,