Películas y series de Netflix que ya no estarán disponibles en 2019

Será en enero de 2019 que muchas series y películas de Netflix, ya no estén disponibles a partir del primer mes del año. Esto en contraste con muchos estrenos que también se harán en el servicio.

Corre a ver estas producciones en Netflix antes de que las saquen en enero:

Se van desde el 01 de enero:

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Se va desde el 04 de enero:

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Se va desde el 13 de enero:

It Follows

Se va desde el 14 de enero:

Armageddon

Se va desde el 18 de enero:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Se va desde el 19 de enero:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring