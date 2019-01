The Killers protesta contra el muro fronterizo en su nueva canción

View this post on Instagram

I Thank Brandon Flowers Of The Great Band THE KILLERS,Who Called Me Up To Direct A Short Film For Their PROTEST Song-LAND OF THE FREE. This Could Not Have Dropped At A Better Time As The United States Of America Goes Into It's Record Breaking 4th Week Of A Government Shut Down. Prayers And Blessing To The Over 800,000 Americans Who Are Working For Free. Click The Link In The Bio.