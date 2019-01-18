Conciertos de Luis Miguel y Marc Anthony entre los más lucrativos
A continuación las 20 giras mundiales, con ingresos promedio de taquilla por ciudad y promedio de costo por boleto
Las giras de conciertos de Luis Miguel y Marc Anthoy se encuentran entre las 20 más lucrativas del momento a nivel mundial.
Luis Miguel ocupa el 17mo puesto de la lista, mientras que Marc Anthony está en el 19no.
El primer lugar es de Taylor Swift, seguida por Jay-Z y Beyoncé, y U2.
A continuación las 20 giras mundiales, con ingresos promedio de taquilla por ciudad y promedio de costo por boleto. La lista se basa en información proporcionada a Pollstar por promotores de conciertos y gerentes de locales para la semana del 16 de enero del 2019.
1. Taylor Swift; 7.548.732 dólares por ciudad; 122,31 dólares por boleto.
2. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; 6.924.232 dólares; 130,85 dólares.
3. U2; 5.077.164 dólares; 132,53 dólares.
4. Ed Sheeran; 4.772.081 dólares; 92,06 dólares.
5. Drake; 3.971.659 dólares; 114,95 dólares.
6. Bruno Mars; 3.669.353 dólares; 139,73 dólares.
7. Eagles; 3.518.043 dólares; 176,21 dólares.
8. Roger Waters; 3.237.377 dólares; 72,42 dólares.
9. Elton John; 2.634.281 dólares; 131,95 dólares.
10. "Springsteen On Broadway"; 2.131.481 dólares; 509,07 dólares.
11. Metallica; 2.102.667 dólares; 127,46 dólares.
12. Justin Timberlake; 2.093.349 dólares; 125,21 dólares.
13. Phil Collins; 2.092.876 dólares; 150,65 dólares.
14. Journey / Def Leppard; 1.865.317 dólares; 102,49 dólares.
15. Fleetwood Mac; 1.686.299 dólares; 131,75 dólares.
16. Maroon 5; 1.457.314 dólares; 103,96 dólares.
17. Luis Miguel; 1.432.395 dólares; 103,23 dólares.
18. Sam Smith; 1.389.724 dólares; 101,92 dólares.
19. Marc Anthony; 1.271.766 dólares; 102,29 dólares.
20. Paul Simon; 1.221.189 dólares; 109,67 dólares.
