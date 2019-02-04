Adam Levine responde a las críticas sobre show en Super Bowl
El vocalista de Maroon 5 escribió en su cuenta de Instagram un mensaje para los que criticaron su actuación en el Super Bowl LIII
El medio tiempo del Super Bowl LIII se convirtió en uno de los más criticados en redes sociales. Y es que muchos espectadores afirmaron que el espectáculo protagonizado por Maroon 5 fue aburrido.
No supero a Adam Levine 🤤😍 pic.twitter.com/teHv0TynXM
— MARIANA🌻 (@MariannaDz) February 4, 2019
Sin embargo, minutos después de terminado el medio tiempo Adam Levine escribió un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Cuando aceptamos la responsabilidad de actuar en el SBHTS, saqué mi pluma y simplemente escribí. Algunas de las palabras que me vinieron en ese momento finalmente llegaron a las increíbles linternas que volaron alto y bajo esta noche. Agradecemos al universo esta oportunidad histórica de jugar en el escenario más grande del mundo", escribió el vocalista de Maroon 5.
Pero también destacó que le agrede a sus críticos por impulsarlos a hacerlo mejor.
"Agradecemos a nuestros fans por hacer posible nuestros sueños. Y agradecemos a nuestros críticos por siempre empujarnos a hacerlo mejor. One love", destacó.
When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love. ❤️ And the list of words is… Forgive Laugh Cry Smile Share Live Endure Embrace Remember Enlighten Preserve Inspire Sweat Fight Express Give Receive Elevate Climb Unify Fortify Soften Dance Scream Dream Educate Provide Inhale Exhale Persevere Stand Kneel Overcome Love Listen
