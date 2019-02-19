Celebridades reaccionan a la muerte de Karl Lagerfeld
Actores, diseñadores, top models y amigos cercanos al káiser de moda están conmovidos por la noticia
Tras la noticia del fallecimiento Karl Lagerfeld, uno de los íconos de la moda más grandes e importantes de la historia, las reacciones de las celebridades no se hicieron esperar. Decenas de diseñadores, top models, entren otros recurrieron a las redes sociales para manifestar su sentir.
Así es cómo Karl Lagerfeld quería que fuera su funeral
Victoria Beckham
La también diseñadora publicó una foto de Karl y escribió: ”Increíblemente triste escuchar esto. Karl fue un genio y siempre tan amable y generoso conmigo tanto personal, como profesionalmente. RIP 💔x vb".
Donatella Versace
La diseñadora de moda, empresaria y actriz italiana fue de las primeras personalidades en publicar una foto en blanco y negro a lado del ex director creativo de Chanel. "Karl genio, tocaste las vidas de muchas personas, especialmente la de Gianni y la mía. Nunca vamos a olvidar tu increíble talento e inspiración infinita. Siempre aprenderemos de ti”, escribió Versace.
Jacquemus
El joven diseñador francés compartió una imagen junto al káiser mientras él le tocaba el hombro. "POR SIEMPRE KARL”, escribió en la publicación.
Gigi Hadid
La top model, quien trabajó incontables veces con el diseñador subió a sus instastories el siguiente mensaje: "Estoy con el corazón roto, casi no tengo palabras… Nunca va a existir otro Karl Lagerfeld. Cada segundo contigo fue un honor, alegría e inspiración. Desearía poderte dar un último abrazo. Te amo Karl. Gracias por todo. Descanse en paz".
View this post on Instagram
Karl, I will miss your indescribable presence, watching your calm, quiet, genius mind working, your little jokes, amazing stories, and experiencing the clothes, sets, and productions only you could dream up. Thank you for believing in me and for the beautiful, incredible opportunities you brought to my career, but mostly, thank you for giving me the honor of knowing the magic behind the myth. There will never be another Karl Lagerfeld. I am overwhelmed with sadness today, but also with so much love, admiration, and gratitude for you. To all his beloved friends and colleagues, and his favorite girl Choupette🐾, my heart is with you. ❤️ Rest In Peace King Karl. I didn’t want this day to come. 💔
Bella Hadid
Al igual que su hermana, Bella trabajó más de una vez con el káiser de moda: “Nada se ve bien al momento" y junto al texto un emoji de corazón roto.
View this post on Instagram
Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much .💔 there are so many things I wish I could say to you but for now I will say goodbye… Rest In Peace KL❤️
TE RECOMENDAMOS VER:
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...