Conoce a las mamás de los famosos

Este domingo en gran parte del mundo se celebra el Día de las Madres, y los famosos comparten divertidas fotografías, como lo hizo Slash.

México celebró el Día de la Madre, el pasado 10 de mayo; en el resto del mundo lo festeje este domingo.

Las redes sociales de los famosos se llenaron de imágenes especiales, la mayoría mostrando quiénes eran las mujeres más queridos para los artistas.

Los Backstreetboys, Los hermanos Hemsworth, Jared Leto, Ben Affñeck, Justin Timberlacke, Ryan Reynolds, Victoria Beckham y Julia Roberts recordaron a esas mujeres que les dieron la vida.

Te dejamos algunas de las postales que las celebridades compartieron este domingo.

 

 

 

3 generations 💕🇧🇷

🌼mama🌼

My beautiful parents 💕❤️

