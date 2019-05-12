Conoce a las mamás de los famosos
Este domingo en gran parte del mundo se celebra el Día de las Madres, y los famosos comparten divertidas fotografías, como lo hizo Slash.
México celebró el Día de la Madre, el pasado 10 de mayo; en el resto del mundo lo festeje este domingo.
Las redes sociales de los famosos se llenaron de imágenes especiales, la mayoría mostrando quiénes eran las mujeres más queridos para los artistas.
Los Backstreetboys, Los hermanos Hemsworth, Jared Leto, Ben Affñeck, Justin Timberlacke, Ryan Reynolds, Victoria Beckham y Julia Roberts recordaron a esas mujeres que les dieron la vida.
Te dejamos algunas de las postales que las celebridades compartieron este domingo.
Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love. Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50’s #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention.
We’re so lucky to get to spend Mother’s Day two years in a row with at least one half of the dynamic duo who have been the heroes of our lives. Thank you for always teaching us important shit and sorry that we didn’t understand it until 20 years later. But seriously, Mom- you are right, you were right and you have always been right. Lol. I love you and I’m so grateful for you both. 🥂💗
