Daniel Craig sufre accidente durante rodaje de James Bond

View this post on Instagram

Great to see James Bond’s regular hair stylist, @filmhair_tahir back for #bond25 in Jamaica. . Daniel was wearing a black @tbahama catalina twill shirt, grey @tomford slim fit selvedge jeans and a pair of @sperry gold cup rivington boat shoes. . . #whatsdanielwearing . #danielcraig #zoetahir #hairtahir #filmhair #007 #bond25 #jamesbond #tommybahama #tomford #sperry #jamaica #menswear #mensstyle #mensfashion #celebrityfashion #fashion #style #menshair