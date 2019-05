Björk llegará a México para presentar 'Cornucopia'

View this post on Instagram

dress by @balmain⁣⁣ headpiece by @james.t.merry⁣⁣ makeup by @isshehungry⁣⁣ hair by @johnvialhair⁣⁣ styling by @eddagud⁣⁣ photo by @santiagraphy⁣ #björk #cornucopia #balmain