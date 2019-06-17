Taylor Swift y Katy Perry juntas como hamburguesa y papas fritas
Taylor Swift estrenó el videoclip de su más reciente sencillo "You Need To Calm Down" en el que comparte cámara con Katy Perry
Tras varios años de enemistad, Taylor Swift y Katy Perry sellaron su reconciliación vestidas como hamburguesa y papas fritas.
La cantante de 29 años de edad Taylor Swift estrenó el videoclip de su reciente sencillo "You Need To Calm Down" en el que además de compartir cámara con Katy Perry también se puede ver un cameo con el actor Ryan Reynolds; así como con la actriz Laverne Cox, quien también es defensora de los derechos LGBT+; el patinador Adam Rippon y estrellas drags.
A pocas horas de que el video se dio a conocer ya cuenta con casi un millón de reproducciones en "YouTube".
OKAY SO the YNTCD video is officially out!! First things first, I want to say that my co-stars in this video are AMAZING. Please celebrate this video by supporting their work, following them, and going to see them perform. I’m SO grateful to everyone who lent their time to this video and SO EXCITED I ACTUALLY DO NEED TO CALM DOWN. 🍹 #YNTCDmusicvideo
Aquí el video…
