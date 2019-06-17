Taylor Swift y Katy Perry juntas como hamburguesa y papas fritas

View this post on Instagram

OKAY SO the YNTCD video is officially out!! First things first, I want to say that my co-stars in this video are AMAZING. Please celebrate this video by supporting their work, following them, and going to see them perform. I’m SO grateful to everyone who lent their time to this video and SO EXCITED I ACTUALLY DO NEED TO CALM DOWN. 🍹 #YNTCDmusicvideo