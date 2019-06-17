Taylor Swift y Katy Perry juntas como hamburguesa y papas fritas

Taylor Swift estrenó el videoclip de su más reciente sencillo "You Need To Calm Down" en el que comparte cámara con Katy Perry

Por Patricia Carranza Alva

Tras varios años de enemistad, Taylor Swift y Katy Perry sellaron su reconciliación vestidas como hamburguesa y papas fritas.

La cantante de 29 años de edad Taylor Swift estrenó el videoclip de su reciente sencillo "You Need To Calm Down" en el que además de compartir cámara con Katy Perry también se puede ver un cameo con el actor Ryan Reynolds; así como con la actriz Laverne Cox, quien también es defensora de los derechos LGBT+; el patinador Adam Rippon y estrellas drags. 

  • Taylor Swift y Katy Perry estuvieron separadas por tres años Instagram
  • Instagram

A pocas horas de que el video se dio a conocer ya cuenta con casi un millón de reproducciones en "YouTube".

Aquí el video…

 

 

 

