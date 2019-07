Yanet García se 'tapa' en las vacaciones

View this post on Instagram

Life is a series of moments that turn into memories. Time keeps passing by and it’s up to us to determine how we will spend it. Follow your dreams. Travel the world. Spend time with people you love. Make your life a beautiful story in which you are always the hero of the adventure Loving this trip with @iamyanetgarcia in #cappadocia! @nickonken is the man for capturing these moments on the 📸 as always. Tag someone below you want to visit this place with! #turkey 🇹🇷