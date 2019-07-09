Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul cambian la metanfetamina por mezcal
Los actores de Breaking Bad presentan su mezcal llamado Dos hombres, que nació en Oaxaca.
Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul tienen diez años de conocerse, gracias a su trabajo en Breaking bad, que se convirtió en un fenómeno televisivo.
La pareja tiene una gran amistad, incluso después de que ésta terminara la serie.
Walter White y Jesse Pinkman ahora en vez de traficar con metanfetamina azul, producen mezcal artesanal, hecho en Oaxaca, "pero todo esto de manera legal", según dijo Aaron Paul en un mensaje en Instagram.
En una foto publicada en su red social junto a su compañero de serie Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, reveló que ambos estarán comercializando muy pronto este producto etílico, e incluso visitaron Oaxaca hace poco tiempo.
“Hace tres años nos sentamos en un bar de sushi en Nueva York. Hablando de la vida y de lo que podríamos hacer juntos en el camino. Tuvimos el mejor momento de nuestras vidas mientras filmábamos Breaking Bad y realmente creamos un vínculo muy especial. Sabiendo que no pudimos compartir la pantalla durante un tiempo, nuestros pensamientos se dirigieron a un nuevo proyecto.
"Tomamos unos cócteles y pensamos en lo que debería ser. El más joven miró su bebida y dijo: ¿Sabes lo que debemos hacer? Debemos hacer un Mezcal realmente especial”, compartió Aaron.
El mezcal artesanal hecho en México será exportado a todo el mundo, a través de los famosos actores.
" Buscamos por todo el estado de Oaxaca, conocimos a personas increíbles en el camino y, después de una búsqueda hermosa y agotadora en ese majestuoso paisaje, creímos que habíamos encontrado nuestro lugar. Nuestro Mezcal. Fue en un camino de tierra, en un pequeño pueblo, a unas horas del centro de la ciudad, lo encontramos y fue perfecto. Para conseguir tu propia botella en @Doshombres y @Mezcal para conocer más sobre el mezcal y los dos hombres".
