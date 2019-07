Fin DAC hace su primer mural en México

View this post on Instagram

The very epitome of ‘just got out in the nick of time’ for me, @brettcrawfordart @eduardobriciox . Watch how quickly this day turns from ‘I love my life’ to ‘Oh My Fucking God!!!!’. Brett saw the storm approaching when he got to the roof and shouted down to me and my cradle assistant to get motoring ASAP. You’ll see the rain start before we managed to get out of the cradle but Jesus did it get very scary, very quickly. Alas the GoPro stopped working as it was hooked on the outside of the building opposite… but trust me: the storm got even worse than it is in the last few seconds of the clip. #ilovemylife #narrowescape #onetotellthegrandkids #diditellyoutheoneabout