Camila Cabello desata los malos pensamientos
La cantante ha optado por mostrarse más "abierta" en las redes sociales.
Tal parece que el amor ha puesto de buen humor y más guapa, a Camila Cabello.
La cantante se ha dejado ver con Shaw Mendes, con quien colaboró en un tema y parece que el amor le sienta bien.
El amor entre Camila y Shawn habría surgido durante las grabaciones del tema Señorita, que se convirtió en todo un éxito a nivel mundial.
Camila Cabello tiene una belleza singular (mitad mexicana y cubana), que se ha convertido en la favorita de muchos en las redes sociales; tan solo en Instagram tiene casi más de 37 millones de seguidores.
Y con sus últimas publicaciones en Instagram se ha robado el suspiro de todos sus fanáticos.
View this post on Instagram
(part 2..) The truth is you decide who you’re going to be. Every day. I’m not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person you’re going to be. If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things… it doesn’t mean you can’t be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, “Let’s go.” Little me hasn’t left. I just don’t let her boss me around as much. I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think “Ah, well.. that’s just not me. I’ve never been like that.” It’s NOT TRUE. I’m telling you. I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to… still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories. The essence of me is the same, but i’ve changed so much as a person. You choose who you’re going to be. Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is. Love you ❤️
"La verdad es que tú decides quién vas a ser. Todos los días. No estoy hablando de talento o éxito. Me refiero al tipo de persona que serás. Si no has sido muy valiente, ni muy social, ni salvaje, ni un buscador de aventuras, si te describes como lo contrario de esas cosas … no significa que no puedas serlo", escribe en la imagen.
En la imagen vemos a Camila Cabello acostada de manera sensual, pero lo que llamó la atención es la sexy forma en la que mira a la cámara con rostro angelical.
“¿Como puedes ser tan hermosa?”, “maravillosa”, “amor de mi vida”, “la forma en que me mira”, “Camila eres perfecta”, son algunos comentarios que dejaron sus admiradores.
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...