Shannen Doherty aparecerá en Riverdale en honor a Luke Perry
El productor ejecutivo de la serie, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, hizo el anuncio en la Comic-Con en San Diego
Shannen Doherty aparecerá como invitada en el estreno de la cuarta temporada de Riverdale, en el que se rendirá homenaje a Luke Perry.
El productor ejecutivo de la serie, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, hizo el anuncio en la Comic-Con en San Diego. Perry interpretó al enamorado de Doherty en Beverly Hills, 90210. En Riverdale, hizo el papel de Fred Andrews, el padre del personaje principal de Archie Andrews.
La participación de Doherty en Riverdale, dijo Aguirre-Sacasa, es algo que Perry estaba apoyando desde la primera temporada.
El papel de la actriz fue descrito como "crucial" y "súper emotivo".
El episodio se transmitirá el 9 de octubre por The CW.
Perry murió en marzo tras sufrir un derrame cerebral masivo. Tenía 52 años.
