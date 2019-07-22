Shannen Doherty aparecerá en Riverdale en honor a Luke Perry

El productor ejecutivo de la serie, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, hizo el anuncio en la Comic-Con en San Diego

Por AP

Shannen Doherty aparecerá como invitada en el estreno de la cuarta temporada de Riverdale, en el que se rendirá homenaje a Luke Perry.

También te puede interesar: 

Se burlan de Pati Chapoy por abuso de photoshop

El productor ejecutivo de la serie, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, hizo el anuncio en la Comic-Con en San Diego. Perry interpretó al enamorado de Doherty en Beverly Hills, 90210. En Riverdale, hizo el papel de Fred Andrews, el padre del personaje principal de Archie Andrews.

La participación de Doherty en Riverdale, dijo Aguirre-Sacasa, es algo que Perry estaba apoyando desde la primera temporada.

El papel de la actriz fue descrito como "crucial" y "súper emotivo".

View this post on Instagram

That smile….

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

El episodio se transmitirá el 9 de octubre por The CW.

Perry murió en marzo tras sufrir un derrame cerebral masivo. Tenía 52 años.

NEWSLETTER

Lo Último de en tu correo...

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo