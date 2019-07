Doble de Vin Diesel sufre accidente que lo mantiene en coma

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @vindieselforeverfastfamily with @kimcy929_repost • • • • • • Please ask all of you to pray for our family, and pray for #joewatts the stunt man who was injured in a movie set accident. according to @dailymail #joewatts is in a coma induced . By Gislaine 🙏🏻 #fast9 #fastfamily #fasttime #fastfamily #fast9 #Family #vindiesel #joewatts #ludacris #tyrese #michellerodriguez #jordanabrewster #samanthavincent #justinlin