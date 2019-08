Fans celebran 50 aniversario de portada de “Abbey Road”

View this post on Instagram

“I had a holiday after we first made it big, in Tahiti. The sun’s there if you want to go and get it – I don’t give a damn about the sun. You go out to these places and waste your time lying on the beach; I did it with George for three weeks. We were as brown as berries and we got home and it had gone the next day, so what’s the point? I didn’t feel any healthier – I was dead beat.” – John ➿ #TheBeatles #1960s ➿ Photo © Apple Corps Ltd.