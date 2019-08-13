Modelo acusa a Katy Perry de acoso sexual
Josh Kloss apareció en su video Teenage Dream realizado en 2010; pide que no se eliminen sus publicaciones en Instagram.
El modelo Josh Kloss, quien participó en el video musical de Teenage Dream, de Katy Perry, reveló que la cantante lo desnudó a la fuerza en una fiesta para que todos vieran sus órganos sexuales, lo que, según él, equivale a una agresión sexual.
Kloss, de 38 años de edad, denunció a la cantante estadouidense a través de una serie de mensajes que compartió en su cuenta de Instagram.
De acuerdo con modelo, Perry se mantenía distante cuando estaban en público, pero su comportamiento era otro cuando se quedaban solos.
Confesó que se encontró con ella en varias ocasiones luego de su divorcio con Russell Brand.
"Se suponía que debía minimizarme y permanecer como PC para proteger su imagen. Escuché y era un buen chico. El miedo se queda contigo cuando estás censurado para proteger la imagen de otra persona", escribió Kloss.
Añadió, "y escuchas una y otra vez un millón de veces que los hombres son el gran mal en este planeta. Mientras tanto, sabes que la verdad POWER potencia de lo que es corrupto en las personas, es independientemente de su género.
"Amigos, los expongo para aumentar e iluminar a todos. No quiero dinero poresto. Muchos de ustedes proyectan sus propias ambiciones. No quiero fama de esto, es por eso que lo aplasté y seguí trabajando, y seguí apoyando la imagen del sueño adolescente. Ahora es el momento de dejarlo salir y dejarlo ir. Ni un día más de escuchar '¿Cómo estuvo Katy Perry?"", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
El modelo ha compartido varios mensajes que exponen su sentir sobre la conducta de la famosa cantante.
"Ella era genial y amable. Ella era fría como el hielo, e incluso llamó al hecho de besarme ‘asqueroso’, mientras estábamos filmando en el set con todo el equipo. Después del primer día de rodaje, Katy me invitó a un club de striptease en Santa Bárbara. Decliné y le dije: 'Tengo que volver al hotel y descansar, porque este trabajo es todo lo que tengo ahora"".
"Entonces vi a Katy un par de veces después de su ruptura con Russel. Esta vez traje a una amiga que se moría por conocerla. Era la fiesta de cumpleaños de Johny Wujek a la luz de la luna. Y cuando la vi, nos abrazamos y ella seguía siendo mi amor platónico. Pero cuando me volví para presentarle a mi amiga, ella sacó mi sudadera y ropa interior para mostrarle a un par de sus amigos y la multitud que nos rodeaba, mi pene".
El modelo expresó que no es algo de género:
"Solo digo esto ahora porque nuestra cultura se basa en demostrar que los hombres de poder son perversos. Pero las mujeres con poder son igual de desagradables. Así que, a pesar de su bien, ella es una líder increíble, sus canciones son principalmente grandes himnos de empoderamiento".
Censura en las redes sociales
Los abogados y representantes de Katy Perry han tratado de silenciarlo y para comprobarlo compartió en redes capturas de pantalla de las conversaciones que mantiene con ellos.
"Instagram … por favor no lo hagas. No me importa que elimines mis publicaciones que se consideran explícitas. Soy hombre después de todo, y solo apoyan a las mujeres en esta plataforma. Para ser claro…. eliminarme no ayudará a nadie", finalizó Josh Kloss.
