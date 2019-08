Björk comparte su discurso de empoderamiento y cambio

View this post on Instagram

it is time to show you another song visualised by the overwhelmingly talented @tobiasgremmler ….. noone captures digital sensuality like him , elegant and expressive !!!! this is made for the multiple screens of cornucopia and we share it all here on 1 for your laptop screen … we based the visuals on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist , when i recorded this i tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them in the left speaker and a higher optimist in the right . and if you listen on headphones it will match the imagery ….. ⁣ ⁣ { link in bio }⁣ ⁣ #björk #cornucopia