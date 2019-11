¿La reina Isabel II se retira? Medios afirman que Carlos se prepara

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who welcomed The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to Christchurch today as the #RoyalVisitNZ continued. Alongside Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, The Prince and The Duchess met pupils at Cashmere High School, which was affected by the March 2019 mosque attacks. Seven people associated with the school were killed in the attacks, including two current students. The Prince and The Duchess later visited the site of Christ Church Cathedral, which was severely damaged during the earthquake in 2011, and The Duchess met stallholders at Christchurch’s Riverside Market before finding out about the work the Salvation Army New Zealand carries out to support older people in the community. At the Turanga Library, The Duchess of Cornwall joined a workshop for young people participating in The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, which is run by The Royal Commonwealth Society, of which The Duchess is Vice-Patron. Her Royal Highness revealed that the subject for next year's competition will be 'Climate Action and Commonwealth' and presented certificates to school children. Head over to @clarencehouse to see more!