Netflix cancela “Anne with an E” y enfurece a sus seguidores

View this post on Instagram

Dear fans of #AWAE 🧡 This article, with impassioned quotes from fans all over the globe, moved me to tears. I have cried a lot of tears lately, believe me. It is profoundly moving to me how much Anne with an E is beloved by so many around the world and how much heart people take in its beautiful messages of inclusion, kindness, empowerment, acceptance, and love 🧡 I have read every one of your comments to me here and I cannot thank you enough for the love you have offered. I see you, hear you, and feel so kindred 🧡 Today on Thanksgiving here in the States (I prefer to call it Indigenous People’s Day), I want you all to know how grateful I am for this heart connection we share together. And for your outpouring of support and love 🧡 During this time of disappointment, my heart is overflowing with so much love for you… and forever for this story we cherish 🧡 Link to this article in Bio. #annewithane #thankyou 🙏 #foreverandaday 🧡