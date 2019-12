El tierno y romántico mensaje de Tommy Mottola a Thalía por su aniversario

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY‼️@THALIA ❤️❤️❤️19 yrs ago God brought me an angel.. And changed my life forever.. every day she is my inspiration my light my motivation and the One and Only Love of my life.. I am so grateful and so fortunate to have such a beautiful special person as my wife!!! #luckykidfromthrbronx #blessed #happyanniversary #love #familia