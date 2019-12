Millie Bobby Brown dejó atrás las extensiones y este es su nuevo look

View this post on Instagram

I had fun giving Millie this new look today. She said goodbye to the extensions and is back feeling like herself with short hair. We also toned down the blonde to give her more of a hand-painted look. Now she is more of a brunette with balayage, then a blonde with a shadow root. Thanks for coming in @milliebobbybrown. I love doing your fams hair! #jacobkhair #FancyHairdresser #GoldWellColor #Joico #combo