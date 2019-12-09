'The Irishman', 'Joker' y 'Marriage Story', las principales nominadas a los Globos de Oro
La premiación de la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro se llevará a cabo el domingo 5 de enero de 2020.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, en su 77ma edición, según se anunció el lunes. Los premios se entregarán el domingo 5 de enero en una ceremonia en Beverly Hills, California.
CINE
Mejor película de drama:
“The Irishman”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Joker”
“The Two Popes”
Mejor película musical o de comedia:
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”, “Knives Out”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
Mejor director:
Bong Joon-ho – “Parasite”
Sam Mendes” – “1917”
Todd Phillips – “Joker”
Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Mejor actriz, drama:
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”
Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger – “Judy”
Mejor actor, drama:
Christian Bale – “Ford v Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas – “Dolor y gloria”
Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:
Awkwafina – “The Farewell”
Ana de Armas – “Knives Out”
Beanie Feldstein – “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson – “Late Night”
Cate Blanchett – “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
Mejor actor, musical o comedia
Daniel Craig – “Knives Out”
Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”
Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”
Mejor actor de reparto:
Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino – “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Mejor película en lengua extranjera:
“The Farewell”
“Les Misérables”
“Dolor y gloria”
“Parasite”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
Mejor cinta animada:
“Frozen 2”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lion King”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4”
Mejor guion:
Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”
Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won – “Parasite”
Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”
Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”
Mejor música original:
Daniel Pemberton – “Motherless Brooklyn”
Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”
Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”
Thomas Newman – “1917”
Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”
Mejor canción original:
“Beautiful Ghosts” de “Cats”, por Taylor Swift y Andrew Lloyd Webber;
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”, por Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“Into the Unknown”, de “Frozen II”, por Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Spirit”, de “The Lion King”, por Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie e Ilya Salmanzadeh
“Stand Up”, de “Harriet”, por Joshuah Brian Campbell y Cynthia Erivo
TELEVISION
Mejor serie de drama:
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
Mejor actriz, serie de drama:
Jennifer Anniston – “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman – “The Crown”
Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”
Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”
Mejor actor, serie de drama:
Brian Cox – “Succession”
Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”
Billy Porter – “Pose”
Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
“Barry"
“Fleabag"
"The Kominsky Method"
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
"The Politician"
Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical:
Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kirsten Dunst – “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Natasha Lyonne – “Russian Doll”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag”
Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:
Ben Platt – “The Politician”
Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader – “Barry”
Paul Rudd – “Living with Yourself”
Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”
Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
“Catch-22”
“Chernobyl”
“Fosse/Verdon”
“The Loudest Voice”
“Unbelievable”
Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Joey King – “The Act”
Katilyn Dever – “Unbelievable”
Helen Mirren – “Catherine the Great”
Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon”
Merritt Wever – “Unbelievable”
Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris – “Chernobyl”
Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon”
Christohper Abbott – “Catch 22”
Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Spy”
Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV
Patricia Arquette – “The Act”
Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies”
Emily Watson – “Chernobyl”
Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”
Toni Collette – “Unbelievable”.
Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
Andrew Scott – “Fleabag”
Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl”
Henry Winkler – “Barry”
Anunciados previamente:
—Premio Cecil B. DeMille: Tom Hanks
—Premio Carol Burnett: Ellen DeGeneres
