'The Irishman', 'Joker' y 'Marriage Story', las principales nominadas a los Globos de Oro

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, en su 77ma edición, según se anunció el lunes. Los premios se entregarán el domingo 5 de enero en una ceremonia en Beverly Hills, California.

CINE

Mejor película de drama:

“The Irishman”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Joker”

“The Two Popes”

Joaquín Phoenix en una escena de "Joker" / Foto: AP

Mejor película musical o de comedia:

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”, “Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Leonardo DiCaprio en una escena de "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" de Quentin Tarantino. / Foto: AP

Mejor director:

Bong Joon-ho – “Parasite”

Sam Mendes” – “1917”

Todd Phillips – “Joker”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

el director Todd Phillips, a la izquierda, y el actor Joaquin Phoenix en el plató de "Joker". / Foto: AP

Mejor actriz, drama:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Scarlett Johansson, izquierda, y Adam Driver en una escena de "Marriage Story" / Foto: AP

Mejor actor, drama:

Christian Bale – “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas – “Dolor y gloria”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”

El actor Antonio Banderas en una escena de "Dolor y Gloria". / Foto: AP

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas – “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein – “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson – “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett – “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Daniel Craig – “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Mejor actor de reparto:

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino y Ray Romano, de izquierda a derecha, en una escena de "The Irishman" / Foto: AP

Mejor película en lengua extranjera:

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Dolor y gloria”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Mejor cinta animada:

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff y el reno Sven en una escena de la cinta animada "Frozen 2". / Foto: AP

Mejor guion:

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won – “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

Mejor música original:

Daniel Pemberton – “Motherless Brooklyn”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Mejor canción original:

“Beautiful Ghosts” de “Cats”, por Taylor Swift y Andrew Lloyd Webber;

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”, por Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“Into the Unknown”, de “Frozen II”, por Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Spirit”, de “The Lion King”, por Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie e Ilya Salmanzadeh

“Stand Up”, de “Harriet”, por Joshuah Brian Campbell y Cynthia Erivo

Taylor Swift y Andrew Lloyd Webber. / Foto: AP

TELEVISION

Mejor serie de drama:

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

La primera temporada fue un éxito. Foto: Netflix. / BBC

Mejor actriz, serie de drama:

Jennifer Anniston – “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Mejor actor, serie de drama:

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

“Barry"

“Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

"The Politician"

Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical:

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst – “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne – “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag”

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:

Ben Platt – “The Politician”

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Paul Rudd – “Living with Yourself”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Joey King – “The Act”

Katilyn Dever – “Unbelievable”

Helen Mirren – “Catherine the Great”

Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon”

Merritt Wever – “Unbelievable”

Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon”

Christohper Abbott – “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Spy”

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV

Patricia Arquette – “The Act”

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable”.

Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Anunciados previamente:

—Premio Cecil B. DeMille: Tom Hanks

—Premio Carol Burnett: Ellen DeGeneres