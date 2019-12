Vestido “Travolta” de la princesa Diana se vendió por 280 mil dólares

View this post on Instagram

*** STAR LOT *** . Princess Diana’s midnight blue velvet evening gown by Victor Edelstein, which sold for £220,000 hammer! . We are delighted to announce that this important gown was sold post-sale to a British Institution, and will remain in the country of which she was ‘Queen of Hearts’ . Pictured: Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta during the White House State dinner on the 9th November, 1985 . #fashionhistory #princessdiana #passionforfashion