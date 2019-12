Vin Diesel enloquece a las fans con su desnudo musculoso y su particular “banana”

View this post on Instagram

After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9… A film I am so immensely proud of. Before entering the next character and film project… so much to be excited about… Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick… Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot. Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center. To celebrate the wonderful family I have been blessed with. So grateful for the Holidays. Perfect timing I might add. Hahaha. #holidayseason #Blessed #Grateful #Dadbod