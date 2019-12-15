Estas son las fotos más tiernas del Archie Harrinson, el bebé de los Duques de Sussex
El primogénito de Merghan Markle y el príncipe Harry derrite a los seguidores con cada postal publicada.
Desde el anuncio de su nacimiento, Archie Harrison se ha ganado los corazones de millones de personas que siguen de cerca la historia del príncipe Harry y su esposa, Meghan Markle.
Son pocas las gráficas de este bebé las divulgadas por sus padres los Duques de Sussex. La pareja solo se ha limitado a compartir, a través de la cuenta oficial fotos de eventos puntuales donde Archie, sin duda, se ha llevado el protagonismo.
El 8 de mayo, dos días después de su nacimiento, el pequeño fue mostrado por primera vez al mundo en el Palacio de Windsor, en unas gráficas donde apenas se detallaban algunos de sus rasgos mientras era sostenido por los Duques.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Ese mismo día darían a conocer su nombre.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Archie en momentos especiales
Archie volvió a enternecer las redes con la publicación de una postal el Día de las Madres, donde solo se veían sus pies descalzos tomados por las manos de Meghan Markle. La fotografía iba acompañada de un sentido mensaje alusivo a la fecha.
View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Fue en la celebración del primer Día del Padre del príncipe Harry cuando a través de la cuenta oficial, regalaron una primera gráfica donde quedaba al descubierto el rostro del bebé. En la imagen de tonos sepia, sujetaba con su pequeña manita un dedo de su progenitor.
Las dos fotografías oficiales de su bautizo también conmovieron a sus seguidores de las redes. En la primera se puede ver a un bebé rozagante en la clásica foto oficial del evento.
En la segunda, más íntima, un retrato de los Sussex disfrutando de ese día especial junto a su hijo de dos meses.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Su primera visita oficial
Las más recientes imágenes divulgadas por la Casa Real Británica nos muestran a un gracioso, despierto y sociable Archie Harrinson de cuatro meses.
Fueron capturadas durante el tour de la familia en Sudáfrica, donde el bebé asistió a su primer compromiso oficial.
View this post on Instagram
I miss them so much😭.The selfish part of me wants to see them everyday lol,I hope wherever they are they are having a great time💕💕💕 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On another note, their Christmas card picture will probably be released next week!🤞🏽Super excited👐🏽,Archie must have grown so much😍😍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ______________ #dukeandduchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #britishroyals #britishmonarchy #meghanmarkle #archieharrison #princeharry #meghanmarkle
Otras fotos donde comparte con su abuelo, el Príncipe de Gales, también han salido a la luz pública, pero de seguro serán muchas más las que nos regalará este pequeño miembro de la realeza británica que desata ternura en cada aparición.
Archie seguirá la dieta que tuvieron en su infancia William y Harry
El pequeño tiene estipulada en su dieta alimentos orgánicos de la temporada y que estén frescos.
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...