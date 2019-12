Fallece Chuy Bravo del programa 'Chelsea Lately'

View this post on Instagram

“I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine … I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do.” @chelseahandler shared this message on social media on Sunday, following the news that her friend and #ChelseaLately sidekick #ChuyBravo died suddenly on Saturday. The news comes just one week after he celebrated his 63rd birthday. Sending our love to his friends and family. (📷: @chelseahandler) #RIPChuy