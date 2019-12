El pianista Ludovico Einaudi confirma fechas en México

View this post on Instagram

Winter Journey: "It is a journey to a hostile world, in which your soul can die.” An opera with the music by Ludovico Einaudi, the words by Colm Tóibín and directed by Roberto Andò will be premiered tomorrow at the beautiful Teatro Massimo in Palermo. 'Winter Journey' dedicated to the migrants that cross the sea to find hope in Europe. From 4 to 8 October 2019 at – Teatro Massimo Palermo Read the interview on the New York Times at http://bit.ly/WinterJourneyLE #LudovicoEinaudi #WinterJourney