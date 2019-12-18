Kumail Nanjiani deja con la boca abierta a Salma Hayek
El actor de origen pakistaní sorprende con su nuevo físico para la nueva cinta de Marvel.
“Han pasado un par de días extraños … Esto NO es photoshop. Pornhub cambió su imagen de la categoría Hombres musculosos a … yo. Como dije, un par de días extraños”, es el comentario que hizo Kumail Nanjian ante una imagen que encontró en internet.
El actor pakistaní recién mostró su cambio físico, que dejó a todos sus seguidores con la boca abierta, en especial a la mexicana Salma Hayek.
“Estaba en shock preguntándome si son de verdad… pues si son! #theeternals #workingout”.
El actor pakistaní-americano ha tenido una dura preparación física de los últimos meses para la película Eternals que Marvel estrenará a finales de 2020.
Nanjiani comparte cartel con otras estrellas del cine y las series de acción como Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington o Richard Madden.
“Nunca pensé que sería una de esas personas que publica una foto desesperado sin camiseta, pero he trabajado demasiado duro durante demasiado tiempo, así que aquí estamos”, escribió Nanjiani junto a una publicación de Instagram en la que exhibía sus relucientes seis abdominales.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
“O mueres como un héroe o vives lo suficiente como para convertirte en un villano. Me enteré hace un año de que iba a estar en Eternals de Marvel y decidí que quería transformar mi aspecto. No habría sido capaz de hacer esto si no llego a tener todo un año por delante y a los mejores entrenadores y nutricionistas pagados por el mayor estudio del mundo. Me alegro de lucir así, pero también entiendo por qué no lo hice antes. Habría sido imposible sin estos recursos y este tiempo”.
Nanjiani es un cómico más conocido por sus simpáticos roles en series de comedia como Silicon Valley.
Superhéroes de Marvel
Eternals es una adaptación del título creado por Jack Kirby en el que unos seres casi inmortales y con superpoderes que vivieron en la Tierra y cambiaron el curso de la historia y sus civilizaciones.
