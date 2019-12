El destino de la reina Isabel II para el 2020: ¿abandonará el cargo?

View this post on Instagram

“I shall never forget the scene outside Buckingham Palace on Jubilee Day. The cheerful crowd was symbolic of the hundreds of thousands of people who greeted us wherever we went in this Jubilee Year – in twelve Commonwealth countries and thirty-six counties in the United Kingdom… God bless you and a very happy Christmas to you all.” . This quote is taken from the 1977 Christmas Broadcast. #ARoyalChristmas Swipe to see images from the 7th June 1977, Jubilee Day, when a special service of thanksgiving was held at St Paul's Cathedral. Planning for the Christmas Broadcast begins months in advance, when The Queen decides on the themes she wishes to address. The broadcast has been, and remains, the Monarch’s own personal message to the nation and Commonwealth. Her Majesty’s speech from 1977 can be found in full on our website, linked in our story! . 📸 Press Association