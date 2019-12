"El mejor regalo" que recibió Becky G en navidad

View this post on Instagram

I want to wish the happiest of birthdays to you. As the years that I’ve known you go by I have had the opportunity to watch you grow. “Inspiring” is one of the many words I would say it has been to define the experience of what it’s been like by your side since. Although still so young, 27 is going to be a special year for you and the man you’re becoming. The journey of self discovery is never ending. You are truly coming into your own now more than ever & I’m so excited to be a part of it. You know the uncomfortable, you’ve lived the exhausting, and have overcome many challenges in your 27 years of life. Now you start this new chapter with more experience, more knowledge, more self awareness, & more wisdom. I pray that this year brings you so much light 💡, clarity, peace of mind & above all, happiness. You deserve it. ❤️