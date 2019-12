Conoce cuántas cirugías se han hecho las integrantes del clan Kardashians

View this post on Instagram

10 interesting facts about #kourtneykardashian 😎 ✅ Kourtney and her sisters are paid between $75,000 and $300,000 per post on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. ✅ When she was 5 years old, she fell off a swing and broke her collarbone. ✅ Kourtney had a bowl haircut until the age of 6, which she says made her look like a boy. ✅ She was the first Kardashian sibling to graduate from university. ✅ Kourtney likes her house and belonging to be neat and organized. Even the contents of her fridge have to be lined up neatly. ✅ She has to get most of her clothes adjusted by a tailor because she's so small. ✅ She says that she has a major fear of spiders and that she didn't go into one bathroom once for two months because she saw one in there. ✅ Kourtney admits to being so indecisive that she once drove around for two hours because she couldn't decide where to eat dinner. ✅ Before she believed that she was really pregnant, Kourtney took 20 pregnancy tests. ✅ Her favourite breakfast is steel-cut oats and she eats it almost every morning.