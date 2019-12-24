Hasta siete cambios de ropa realiza la reina Isabel II en Navidad: estas son sus exigencias

View this post on Instagram

“Through the many changes I have seen over the years – faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance” – The Queen, Christmas Broadcast 2018. “Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human-being is always a good first step towards greater understanding. Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast on TV and online by clicking the link in our bio tomorrow at 3pm GMT. 📷 PA Images