Hasta siete cambios de ropa realiza la reina Isabel II en Navidad: estas son sus exigencias
La estilista de toda la vida Angela Kelly reveló que Isabel II escoge diferentes estilos incluso para cuando llega de casa de sus actividades reales decembrinas.
La reina Isabel II sí que sabe de estilo, para una muestra los siete cambios que se llega a realizar en Navidad, pues para ella no hay celebración perfecta sin el look adecuado. Así lo reveló Angela Kelly, estilista que la ha complacido en todas sus actividades reales y quien en esta oportunidad señala que se prepara para el gran día de Nochebuena.
"Through the many changes I have seen over the years – faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance" – The Queen, Christmas Broadcast 2018.
Como especie de protocolo, Kelly destaca que el primer cambio lo utiliza para el desayuno del 24 de diciembre. Para ese momento es común que utilice una blusa que combine a la refección con una falda o simplemente se inclina por un vestido "sencillo".
Today The Queen received Rethabile Mahlompho Mokaeane, High Commissioner for the Kingdom of Lesotho and Dr. Farahanaz Faizal, Ambassador from the Republic of Maldives at Buckingham Palace. All new Ambassadors and High Commissioners are given an Audience with Her Majesty when they first take up their post in London. During these Audiences, diplomats present a formal letter from their Head of State confirming that they are entrusted to speak on behalf of their country. 📸 Press Association
Pantalón, camiseta, jersey y cardigan, calcetines gruesos y sus clásicas botas Wellington forman parte de su segundo atuendo que suele complementar con guantes, bufandas y un gorro impermeable debido al frío de la temporada decembrina y al que debe enfrentarse a sus salidas del Palacio.
Variedad de estilos de la reina Isabel II
La reina Isabel de Inglaterra hoy ha sido un ejemplo para todos, al anunciar que a partir de ahora no usará más pieles de animales. Es el primer miembro de la realeza británica que ha adoptado esta postura. El Kensington Palace ha confirmado está información y añadió que todas las prendas que usó con este material no serán remplazadas 👑 🐇 #queen #furfree #crueltyfree #reinaisabel
De regreso a casa la reina Isabell escoge siempre cambiar de atuendo similar al de la mañana en el desayuno para luego dar paso a la elección de un vestido tipo cóctel que debe lucir en algunos de sus compromisos.
Ya para el último cambio que es el de la cena, la Reina ante su elección del outfit, anuncia, a través de un cartel, lo que lucirá pues, nadie, excepto alguno de sus familiares, puede vestirse esa noche del mismo color que ella.
Y por lo general, el tono del vestido deber ser llamativo para que puedan identificarla inmediatamente.
Today, The Queen has released a message ahead of Commonwealth Day on Monday. "Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year as we mark the 70th anniversary of the London Declaration, when nations of the Commonwealth agreed to move forward together as free and equal members. The vision and sense of connection that inspired the signatories has stood the test of time, and the Commonwealth continues to grow, adapting to address contemporary needs. "Today, many millions of people around the world are drawn together because of the collective values shared by the Commonwealth. In April last year, I welcomed the leaders of our 53 nations to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, and we all witnessed how the Commonwealth vision offers hope, and inspires us to find ways of protecting our planet, and our people. "We are able to look to the future with greater confidence and optimism as a result of the links that we share, and thanks to the networks of cooperation and mutual support to which we contribute, and on which we draw. With enduring commitment through times of great change, successive generations have demonstrated that whilst the goodwill for which the Commonwealth is renowned may be intangible, its impact is very real. "We experience this as people of all backgrounds continue to find new ways of expressing through action the value of belonging in a connected Commonwealth. I hope and trust that many more will commit to doing so this Commonwealth Day." 📷 PA Images #commonwealth
The sun shone on the Palace of Holyroodhouse yesterday afternoon for the annual Garden Party hosted by The Queen during #HolyroodWeek! 🌞 The Princess Royal, @hrhthedukeofyork and The Earl of Forfar also attended and, alongside Her Majesty, met some of the 10,000 invited guests. Swipe ➡️ for images from the day.
